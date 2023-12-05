Tyla and her sister Sydney are causing a stir on social media due to their striking resemblance

A throwback video of the sisters has gone viral, prompting fans to explore more about the artist's private life

Social media users expressed surprise at the uncanny resemblance between Tyla and Sydney

A video of Grammy-nominated singer Tyla and her sister Sydney has gone viral on social media. Fans noted that the Water singer and her sister looked like twins.

Fans have reacted to a viral video of singer Tyla and her look-alike sister Sydney. Image: @tyla and @sydneyseethal

Throwback video of Tyla and Sydney causes a buzz online

Tyla has been taking over the spotlight and dominating the airwaves after the release of her hit song, Water. The song trended on social media platforms including TikTok, where people did an exciting challenge. The song was later remixed by American rapper Travis Scott.

Fans have been going on social media trying to find more information about their new favourite artist, especially her private life. Social media users have shared pictures of Tyla's parents and also pictures of the 21-year-old with her friends and family.

A TikTok user with the handle @szafanpage626 shared a video of the singer and her sister Sydney. fans admitted that they thought they were seeing double because the sisters looked alike. The fan also noted that Tyla and Sydney had a joint YouTube channel before Tyla became an internationally acclaimed singer.

Tyla and Syney's uncanny resemblance shocks Mzansi

Social media users noted that the sisters looked alike. Some also revealed that they used to follow Tyla and Sydney before she became popular.

@ wrote:

"Knew Sydney before Tyla, followed her because of her hair."

@Ngedlane_Simtholile fuze commented:

"Why does Tyla's sister look and sound more like Tyla than Tyla does"

°Kim_Jung° said:

"Love how Tyla looks exactly the same like talk about being naturally beautiful."

@user8816160339854 added:

"The way she does her interviews. She's exactly the same Tyla. Famous or not her accent the same. Love her for being herself. Go Tyla."

@unknow203 said:

"Are they twins?"

@S☆ commented:

"The genes are strong."

Fans weigh in as Tyla spends time with family

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that musician Tyla is back home and is having quality time with the people close to her. The 21-year-old has been making waves in the music scene this year with her hit song, Water.

After being dragged by Americans for identifying herself as coloured and not black, the star came back home to spend some time with family and close friends in her hometown.

