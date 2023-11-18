Tyla and Travis Scott were spotted vibing to their Water remix at a nightclub and fans are losing it

The remix of the hit song is drawing attention as footage of the artists is spreading on social media

Fans gushed over their chemistry while others cautioned Tyla about mixing business with pleasure

Tyla and Travis Scott attended the GQ Men of the Year party 2023 at Bar Marmont. Image: Phillip Faraone and Presley Ann

South Africa's darling Tyla and US rapper Travis Scott turned heads dancing to their remix of Water at Tyla and Travis Scott at the GQ Men of the Year party.

The duo, bringing together Mzansi vibes and American swagger, created a scene that set social media ablaze.

Tyla and Travis Scott trend

Footage of Tyla and Travis was posted on her Instagram account and is spreading quickly on social media. The artists seemed cosy, turning up the heat on the track that has become a global sensation since its release.

The remix which was dropped on 17 November, continues to stir up mixed reactions on social media.

Watch the video below:

Fans gush over Tyla and Travis

Fans couldn't contain their excitement, flooding social media with comments about how cute Tyla and Travis looked vibing together.

However, some protective voices from Mzansi warned Tyla to stay focused on her career and not mix business with pleasure, especially with Kylie Jenner's baby daddy.

@sthembilebuhle said:

"I feel like a proud older sister! Go Tyla."

@rosamasoka posted:

"Tyla has to bring Travis to South Africa please."

@nkosazana._ra8 mentioned:

"They are so cute together."

@NikitaHeubner commented:

"Girl really doing things."

@officialmannymuller added:

"No offence Travis messed this song!"

@jackiechan56486 wrote:

"I don’t know but I want them to end up together. "

@msanthony_cpt stated:

"Kris Jenner better leave our girl alone at this point. Kylie baby daddy needs to put more space between him and our girl."

@southernman19701 mentioned:

"The industry will destroy her qualities."

