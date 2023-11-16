A young woman shared the key to her success in building an empire, and that was staying away from romantic distractions

She attributes her accomplishments to focusing on personal and professional goals instead of getting involved with boys

The inspiring video is encouraging ladies throughout Mzansi to prioritise self-growth and ambition

A lady shared her secret to success in a video. Images: @chabekgalalelo

A woman is going viral on TikTok for sharing her secret to success and that is staying away from boys in her 20s.

Woman shares secrets to success

The woman, who goes by the username @chabekgalalelo on TikTok says she attributes her wealth and success to her decision to focus on her business instead of relationships. In the video she flexes walking down the stairs of her mansion and highlights how she stayed away from boys to focus on building her empire.

The video serves as a powerful motivational message for women, encouraging them to invest time and energy in their personal and professional growth. The woman highlights the impact of her decision to prioritise her ambitions over romantic relationships, emphasising the importance of self-focus and determination.

Mzansi inspired by TikTok video

Her video has resonated with many women, who have praised her for her honesty and advice. Many have shared their own stories of how they have achieved success by focusing on their careers.

People flocked to the comment section to share their views:

@tee_dee said:

"WOMANDLA."

@Princess of Egypt 512 shared:

"This gonna be me in 5 years."

@Mathenjwa@1 commented:

"Success is delivered to the deserving. Well done young lady."

@Lesego Tshwale encouraged:

"Beautiful I'm inspired."

@KhumK praised:

"You go girl! Hard work pays off."

@Bulelwa Mosala clapped:

"Most definitely my kind of woman.. you are an inspiration to us sis"

