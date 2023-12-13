A little boy's moving tribute to the late Zahara on TikTok tugged at heartstrings across South Africa

The kiddo's emotional reaction shows how the singer's recent death has impacted her devoted fans

The was posted on social media yesterday and has already hit the million mark in viewership

A boy grieving Zahara's death was brought to tears by one of her songs. Image: @ntandoyenkosi20164

Source: TikTok

A heartbreaking TikTok shows a little boy singing the late Zahara's song before breaking down in tears, leaving South Africans emotional about the singer's passing.

Video of Zahara's tribute goes viral

The emotional video posted by @ntandoyenkosi20164 has swiftly reached over a million views. It reflects the profound impact of Zahara's recent passing on her dedicated fanbase.

The heartfelt clip not only showcases the child's genuine emotional reaction but also becomes a grief outlet for fans across the country.

SA moved by boy belting Zahara's song

Viewers, deeply moved by the boy's tribute, have taken to social media to share their experiences of how Zahara's music played a role in their lives. Many said the hit songs provided comfort and support during challenging times.

Watch the video below:

Mzani comforts grieving boy

Some Mzansi people wrote comforting messages in the comments section to make the little one feel better.

@busi3661 said:

"Can't even hold back tears. Nkulunkulu intando yakho ibuhlungu. "

@leesatshabalala shared:

"Yoh this kid just gave me a chance to cry because I’ve been pretending like I’m not hurt but yoh hayi ngo Zahara."

@emmanuel.thokozan3 stated:

"Phephisa mfana wami."

@sibongilelufele wrote:

"Uxolo boyza awuwedwa nami bendikhala ilanga lonke izolo."

@yanga.africa posted:

"This boy made me emotional. RIP aunt Zahara."

@MatshepoMtho commented:

"Not me thinking I won't cry about Zahara's death until I watched this boy."

Guguzana noted:

"I was not emotional about the passing of Zahara until I watched this. He made me realise that she is gone forever. Sorry mfana. It hurts deeply."

@LelowMolelemane added:

"Never thought I'd cry for Zahara but this video made me realise we've lost a queen."

President Cyril Ramaphosa pays tribute to Zahara

In a related article, Briefly News reported that President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered a poignant tribute to the late Zahara during the inaugural Presidential Plenary on Science and Technology in Pretoria.

Addressing the media, the president acknowledged the profound loss of the talented singer and that her death has robbed South Africa.

