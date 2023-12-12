Podcaster and former YFM DJ MacG has paid lobola for his wifey Naledi Monamodi

The Podcast and Chill host opened up about him paying his wife's bridal price this past weekend

Chillerd and netizens congratulated the star on taking his relationship with Naledi to the next level

Former YFM DJ MacG opened up about him paying lobola for his baby mama, Naledi Monamodi. Image: @macgunleashed

Podcaster MacG has made headlines again soon after news of him paying lobola for his baby mama and wifey Naledi Monamodi. The star also shared some details about what went down during the negotiations.

MacG opens up about his lobola negotiations

The award-winning media personality recently topped the trending list on X, formerly Twitter, after a short clip of his latest episode of Podcast and Chill, where he opened up about paying lobola for his longtime partner and baby mama. He also shared details of what went down during the negotiations.

In the video posted by an X user, @VnatorB, MacG said:

"Hey, man i paid lobola yesterday, hence i missed Kendrick Lamar, yeah but uhh we were told by her family to arrive at 5 am so my whole family from Venda came through and we left my place 3 am and got her family house at 5, dude we sat there for 4 hours deep and it went down.

"So you know the two family will be fighting whilst the two of us are just pawns and this is about us so yeah, it was hectic."

MacG proposed to Naledi in June this year during the #Roadto1Million.

See the post below:

Chillers congratulated MacG

Here are some of the comments below:

@RichBlackWidow wrote:

"Hebanna... Lobolad Naledi Vele.Well done to MacG."

@Lunathii_Drops replied:

"Phakama Vho Mukwevho! Ixesha lifikile!"

@Ihhashi_Turkei wrote:

"Congratulations to the beautiful couple, wishing them a happy life together."

@MsKgaditswe praised:

"Congratulations."

@Mzii_Official joked:

"Bro looks like he wants to laugh."

@thukiwatu commented:

"Congrats Chiller."

@marcia234388401 mentioned:

"Congratulations macg a true man does right by a woman he loves."

@Aria4991 shared:

"Congratulations to you both MacG and Naledi."

