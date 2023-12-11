Reality TV star DJ Zinhle was accused of still crying over the slain rapper, AKA

In a video shared on Twitter (X), Zinhle is seen crying while talking about AKA

Netizens defended the Thula hitmaker from all the trolls and being dragged by others on social media

DJ Zinhle was accused on social media by netizens of still crying over her baby daddy, AKA. Image: @djzinhle

Reality TV star DJ Zinhle found herself again trending over her still allegedly hung over her baby daddy, AKA.

DJ Zinhle accused of crying over AKA

The Thula hitmaker made headlines once again after her saucy picture-wearing swimwear failed to impress fans online. Now, she is trending as a clip of herself crying during one episode of her reality show talking about the slain rapper AKA.

The clip was shared on X, formerly Twitter, by the gossip page Jozitube, and they captioned the video:

"Meanwhile Dj Zinhle is still crying for AKA....Gogo Maweni multiplied."

See the post below:

Fans defend DJ Zinhle from trolls

Shortly after the video was shared on social media, some netizens dragged the star to hell and back, saying that she is still crying over her ex and baby daddy, AKA while she is married to Murdah Bongz. But some of her fans defended her. See some of the comments below:

@NyikoNeoka1 wrote:

"And There's No Problem About Her Crying For Him, They Have A Child Together, Once Your A Parent Your Child's Pain Is Your Pain."

@eliotchauke1 said:

"We don't care."

@Ms_Lulu_M mentioned:

"I think that this 60% fatherlessness is really starting to manifest because how is it that a lot of people don’t understand that she’s not crying for him. She’s crying for the pain her child is going through."

@ozolovesnengi defended:

"If u watch her shows uZinhle is a cry baby it's not necessarily ukhalela ukienan abeg.Zinhle will cry for anything and everything."

@Barbilicious6 commented:

"Shame man."

@MbaleeInno shared:

"I would cry too."

@VonaniR responded:

"Nawe cry if you want to."

Nadia Nakai opens up about having Kairo Forbes in her life

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Nadia Nakai is grateful for the opportunity to join the Forbes' blended family, even after AKA's passing.

Bragga was a recent guest on The L-Tido Podcast with L-Tido, where she spoke fondly of Kairo Forbes and her mother, DJ Zinhle. Nadia and Forbes have created a strong bond, and Nadia cannot wait to be called auntie by Kairo.

