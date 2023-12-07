Heavy K recently showed love to DJ Zinhle and praised her skill behind the decks

The Drumboss defended Zinhle when a Twitter (X) user criticised female DJs

Fans echoed Khusta's sentiments and praised Zinhle while some netizens claimed she was overhyped

Heavy K sparked an online debate after praising DJ Zinhle’s skill behind the decks. Images: Facebook/ Heavy-K Drumboss and Instagram/ djzinhle

Source: UGC

Heavy K came to DJ Zinhle's defence when an online user threw shade at female DJs. The Inde hitmaker responded to a tweet where a user posted a video of Musa Keys playing behind the decks, saying female disc jockeys wouldn't match up.

Khusta responded nominating DJ Zinhle and praising her skill on the turntables.

Heavy K endorses DJ Zinhle

Heavy K recently gave DJ Zinhle her flowers. With a career that spans over a decade in the music industry, the Drumboss has had the pleasure of witnessing some of the best in the game and believes that DJ Zinhle is one of the greatest.

In a Twitter (X) post, ChrisExcel102 shared a video of Musa Keys behind the decks and said no female DJ could match his skill:

"You will never see any female DJ doing this."

Khusta responded, saying DJ Zinhle is a worthy contender and is very skilful behind the decks:

"Dj Zinhle is nice with them decks."

This follows Heavy K's announcement that he will be ending the Respect the Drumboss series with RTD2023.

The producer/ DJ recently dropped a new single that's blazing the streets and is gearing up for the release of his anticipated album.

Mzansi weighs in on Heavy K's claim

Netizens agreed with Heavy K and showed love to the Thula hitmaker:

Rennay_21 confirmed:

"I’ve seen her live and d*mn, she’s soo smooth with it!"

emxolisie said:

"She knows her craft."

Keep_IT_Closer praised:

"Only the best will recognise the best!"

Meanwhile, some netizens bashed Khusta's claims, saying Zinhle was overhyped and compared her to other female DJs:

BLOSE_ZN said:

"Zinhle can only transition from 1 song to the next. Nothing special except a good playlist."

Its_Unchained wasn't convinced:

"Mid...I don't understand the hype."

wexa11 wrote:

"DJ Zinhle knows the basics and what matters the most. Never seen her doing the fancy stuff. That’s a league for the big boys!"

DJ Maphorisa addresses Kabza De Small and Kelvin Momo comparison

In a recent report, Briefly News caught online reactions to DJ Maphorisa trying to diffuse the comparisons between Kabza De Small and Kelvin Momo.

Porry's message was met with criticism from netizens who shamed him for favouring Kabza and seemingly putting Kelvin Momo down.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News