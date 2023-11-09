Heavy K revealed that he has completed his final 'Respect the Drumboss' album

The beloved DJ/ producer announced that his upcoming album, RTD2023 ( Respect the Drumboss 2023 ) will be dropped in 2024

Fans congratulated the Inde hitmaker on his musical journey as they looked forward to his next offering

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News WhatsApp Channel - Breaking News on the Go - FOLLOW NOW

Heavy K revealed that he has completed his next album, 'RTD2023' and hopes to close the 'Respect the Drumboss' series with a bang. Images: Heavy-K Drumboss

Source: Facebook

Is Heavy K contemplating retiring from music? The DJ/ producer revealed in July 2023 that he would be releasing his next album, RTD2023 (Respect the Drumboss 2023), and has now given an update saying the project is complete. Fans can't wait to hear what the Drumboss has been cooking,

Heavy K announces album completion

We're going to be ushering in 2024 with a new album from Heavy K. The Afro-House DJ announced that his next album, RTD2023 will drop next year, closing a chapter on the Respect The Drumboss series. Taking to his Instagram page, Khusta revealed that the project is complete and ready for release:

"The Album is complete. In 2024 we coming for everything."

Back in July 2023, the Wena hitmaker reflected on the Respect the Drumboss journey that started in 2013 with his debut album, Respect the Drumboss 2013. He went on the share that he would be ending the series with RTD2023 to be released in 2024:

"It’s been such a pleasure being with you guys on this 'RTD' journey! But it’s time for new beginnings & heights for the brand 'HEAVY-K.'"

Fans hail Heavy K

In January 2023, netizens roasted Heavy K for allegedly being an attention-seeker but that's changed now that he has new music on the way.

Mzansi congratulated the Drumboss on an amazing RTD journey and thanked him for the great music as they look forward to the next project:

rodgebeats_zw said:

"So excited but I wish the RTD never ends."

zirahmigioni reflected on the RTD series:

"It's been a beautiful ride."

katliie.m praised Heavy K:

"This is definitely bittersweet. You've played such a big role in many's lives since their young ages (me very much included)."

kaybee_dbnnyts said:

"Congratulations bro…. Kusazoba lit!"

v_i_c_k_y_l_e_e congratulated Heavy K:

"So proud well done."

t.o.b.b.y_08 responded:

"Signing off in style. RTD! The streets will never forget."

thee__archduke praised:

"Yebo yes!!!! Great work you’ve done since the beginning @heavykdrumboss am looking forward to the last of RTD."

Busiswa ends hiatus with new song

In a recent report, Briefly News spoke to Busiswa about her new song, Eazy where the singer revealed that she has more where that came from:

"I have music in the vault but I don't want to release it fully if people aren't cool with my new sound."

The Ngoku hitmaker opened up about her break from music in a candid interview, saying she needed to reflect on her priorities as a mother and artist.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News