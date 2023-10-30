Busiswa recently ended her hiatus when she dropped a new song titled Eazy

The singer has been quiet for far too long and after her dramatic weight loss, had fans worried about her well-being

The Ngoku hitmaker is said to be working on an album and can't wait to share the music with her supporters from all around the world

Busiswa made a stellar return with her new single 'Eazy' and plans to release more music soon. Images: busiswaah

Source: Instagram

Busiswa's hiatus is a thing of the past now that she is back with a bang, and new music! The singer recently released her first song since 2020 titled Eazy and is a blend of Amapiano and Gqom. She recently opened up about her hiatus as well as her weight loss which raised eyebrows.

Having moved on from her past, the singer is allegedly working on new music and a project.

Busiswa releases new music

Busiswa recently celebrated new music Friday by ending her hiatus with a new song, Eazy. The singer appears to be in a good space and is looking forward to reclaiming her glory as "Her Majesty, the queen."

According to ZiMoja, Busiswa plans to release an album, if not a few singles, soon:

"There's a project that can be expected but I will just give it time. I am not rushing to drop a full album, I think singles are working for me."

She revealed some artists that she's been working with, also sharing that fans can look forward to international collaborations:

"I've been in the studio with Lady Du, MaWhoo, and my favourite artists from West Africa and the UK. I'm hoping that there will be a lot of international features in the project."

Busiswa opens up about hiatus

In an interview on Metro FM's The Touchdown show, Busiswa opened up about her break from music and finding herself.

Busiswa revealed that her self-image had taken a turn for the worse and that her weight was a big contributor:

"I felt like I couldn't carry myself the way I used to or move how I used to. You start thinking 'Maybe I don't command this room.'"

She said that she opened up to her family and therapy, also challenging herself to be healthier:

"I speak to my friends and family. I went into therapy and used the gym to listen to my thoughts. I also spend time talking to my son."

The singer revealed that weight loss specialists, Lipoliscious Aesthetics take care of her body:

Supporters welcomed Busiswa back:

sdudla_somdantso said:

"Big sis looking all scrumptious!"

_mrbentleysa responded:

"I know my queen!"

comfortmcmedy commented:

"The best to ever do it!"

deckburna posted:

"Big Up. Power to you."

umfanaomuhle added:

"Ageing like Wine...so proud of you!"

