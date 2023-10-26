Former Real Housewives of Durban star Ayanda Ncwane has returned to social media after a brief hiatus, during which she announced her calling to preach

She shared pictures from the Africa Celebrates Arts, Culture, Heritage, Tech & Business Summit, garnering attention for her stylish black and white outfit

Social media users welcomed her back with positive comments and expressed their admiration for her appearance

Ayanda Ncwane has returned to social media after taking a short break. The former Real Housewives of Durban star made headlines after announcing her calling to preach.

Ayanda Ncwane looks stylish as she returns to social media

Reality television star and businesswoman Ayanda Ncwane has finally returned to social media after a short hiatus. The stunner had the streets buzzing when she revealed that she had a near-death experience.

She noted that God instructed her to pray and preach, and had been sharing powerful sermons on her page. Taking to her Instagram page after almost two months, the star shared pictures while attending the Africa Celebrates Arts, Culture, Heritage, Tech & Business Summit.

As always, Ayanda Ncwane looked stylish in a black and white outfit that had her followers talking. Fans loved that the star always steps out looking like the queen she is.

Mzansi loves Ayanda Ncwane's stylish look

Social media users went bananas after seeing their favourite posting for the first time in a while. Many welcomed her back to the social media streets. Others couldn't get enough of her outfit.

@palesamad said:

"Blessings upon blessings "

@missbk_musicsa added:

"Hopefully, she won’t be trending again on another video. Really pray she takes time off from making videos and pray and read the word."

@anita_nxusii wrote:

"It’s the karma time welcome back mami. You look gorgeous "

@drpashy commented:

"Her Majesty you look amazing"

@sanelisiwebhengu added:

"My sister is back looking gorgeous as usual"

