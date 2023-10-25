Miss SA 2020 Shudufhadzo 'Shudu' Musida has launched her very own Swimwear brand Imbe

The swimwear collection is exclusively made available to flagship Woolworths stores

Shudu also launched her second children's book, I am Shudu, Finding My Voice, Knowing My Power, following the success of the first one

Miss SA 2020 Shudu launched her swimwear brand. Image: @shudufhadzomusida

Source: Instagram

Shudu is the queen she thinks she is. The former Miss SA has been hustling and making sure that her bag is always secured.

Shudufhadzo launches her Imbe swimwear

Miss SA 2020 has made headlines once again. The star topped the trends after tweeps suspected that she was in a romantic relationship with an SA model, Maps Maponyane.

Shudu recently launched her new luxury swimwear, the Imbe collection is exclusively available at flagship Woolworths stores.

In a statement shared with Briefly News mentioned that she has always believed in fashion and that it is a powerful form of self-expression.

The statement reads:

"I've always believed that fashion is a powerful form of self-expression. With this swimwear line, I aim to give people the confidence to embrace their unique beauty and individuality. Each piece is a reflection of my love for South Africa and my desire to make everyone feel incredible in swimwear."

Shudu launched her second children's book

The TV host also launched her second children's book, I am Shudu, Finding My Voice, Knowing My Power, following the success of her first children's book, Shudu Finds Her Magic, published in six languages targeted at 4 to 8-year-olds.

Speaking on the launch of the book, Shudu said:

"I am so thrilled to share my story in the form of this book with the world, especially young kids who I hope will draw inspiration from my story. With this book, I want readers to understand the power of their voice and use it as a tool to shape the world around them."

