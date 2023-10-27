Busiswa is back in the music scene after an unexpected year-long hiatus

The singer spoke about her break, saying she needed to reflect on her life and what she wanted for herself

Busiswa has released a new single, Eazy and appears to be in full gear to reclaim her glory

Busiswa says her hiatus was to help her find herself and her purpose, saying she found enlightenment from her family and taking better care of herself. Images: busiswaah

Source: Instagram

Busiswa is celebrating the release of her new single, Easy featuring DJ Khao after enduring a hiatus for over a year. The Ngoku hitmaker opened up about her break from music as well as her weight loss, saying she's in a much happier place.

Busiswa received encouragement from her supporters who couldn't wait to have her back.

Busiswa opens up about hiatus

Busiswa has released a new dance single titled Eazy with DJ Khao. Although the song is upbeat and vibey, it's far from how Busiswa says she felt a year ago before her hiatus.

Speaking on the Touchdown show on Metro FM, the singer revealed that she wasn't in a good space and needed to take a break:

"After having a baby, I felt like I couldn't carry myself the way I used to, I can't move the way I used to. You start thinking 'Maybe I don't command this room.' But it's only inside yourself."

She went on:

"I try to speak to my friends, family, I went into therapy, I use gym also as a way to listen to my thoughts. I spend a lot of time talking to my son as well, he surprises me when he talks about me. He gives me a lot of enlightenment and I always come back to remembering why I started."

"We're all here for a purpose. Every artist gets caught up in being told what to do, where everyone around you knows exactly what you should be doing but that can't be your mission for yourself. You have to make your mission personal and find ways to do that will help you reach your higher self."

Mzansi shows love to Busiswa

Fans were moved by Busiswa's story and showered her with love and encouragement, excited to have her back:

salaminamosese said:

"Love her!"

tumizwane18 responded:

"Love her. May she flourish after this break."

ndlovukazi_mash commented:

"The 'why' is important to always ask yourself. I am loving it Busiswa, keep it up gurl!"

ntwani_frans posted:

"This is the mindset that a lot of us as women should have!"

kenolelegote added:

"I love this for you. Spiritual growth looks good on you!"

candisiwe said:

"Totally missed, and you look so so beautiful!"

Landy. Nqwaba responded:

"Please come back with something Busi, we miss you Yoh!"

Dee Ndlovu commented:

"I missed uBusi shem."

