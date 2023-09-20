Gigi Lamayne recently revealed that she has new music on the way

The rapper is gearing up to release her upcoming project titled Vision and can't wait to share new music with her supporters

Gigi also opened up about her unexpected break from music, saying that she wanted to focus on other avenues of her career

Gigi Lamayne says she took a break from music to focus her attention on her growing podcast, 'POV' (Point of View). Images: gigi_lamayne

Gigi Lamayne is gearing up to release her first musical project since 2022's Set in Stone album. The rapper is amped to share her new jams as she plans to release the Vision EP on 29 September 2023.

The Icecream hitmaker also spoke about her musical hiatus that found her shift her attention from music to her podcast, POV (Point of View).

Gigi Lamayne talks about Vision EP

In conversation with Briefly News, Gigi Lamayne opened up about her upcoming project, the Vision EP as she gears up for a phenomenal release.

Ahead of the project, Gigi dropped her Amapiano track Menzi Ngubane as well as her latest release, Let My People Go to warm her fans up for what's to come:

"Fans can expect a new EP dropping on the 29th of September 2023."

The rapper has been enthusiastically promoting her upcoming EP on her social media accounts, hoping to build anticipation among her fans as she preps them for what to expect from the body of work:

"We are dropping the EP on international record label, Paradise Sound Systems featuring an array of international acts."

Gigi Lamayne opens up about her hiatus

Talking to Briefly News, Gigi revealed that her musical hiatus was the result of her podcast, POV (Point of View).

The show was launched in July 2022 and gradually picked up steam with viewers taking a liking to the podcast's unorthodox approach and mind-blowing revelations from guests.

The Love & Hip Hop SA star says she saw the need to pause her music and shift her attention to her podcast:

"I took a break to focus on the podcast."

Gigi Lamayne amped for Back to the City

In a recent report, Briefly News revealed Gigi Lamayne's excitement over her upcoming appearance at the Back to the City festival.

The show will be celebrating 50 years of hip hop and Gigi will be among the stars to grace the stage and share their music with fans.

In honour of the genre's 50th year, Nasty C and Cassper Nyovest were revealed to have centred their African World Tour around the global celebration.

