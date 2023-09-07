Gigi Lamayne is ecstatic to return to the stage and perform for her fans again

The rapper is booked at this year's Back to the City festival happening on 7 October in Newtown, Johannesburg

Gigi says she has a feeling that the festival is going to be lit and can't wait to hit the stage

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

Gigi Lamayne says she has a feeling that the 'Back to the City festival is going to be lit. Images: gigi_lamayne

Source: Instagram

Gigi Lamayne is excited to get back on stage and perform for her fans. The Ice Cream rapper is booked to perform at the Back to the City festival set for 7 October and anticipates a lit experience. Gigi has been hard at work with her other business ventures and plans to take a break before she hits the stage.

Gigi Lamayne amped for Back to the City

Rapper Gigi Lamayne has been working on brand partnerships and her reality TV career and is excited to hit the stage again and share her music.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

The Love and Hip Hop SA star is set to appear at this year's Back to the City festival on 7 October and anticipates an electrifying night.

"Back to the city this year gone be lit. I can feel it."

Gigi Lamayne bags a NFTA nomination

Gigi Lamayne received a nod at the National Film & Television Awards (NFTA). The rapper is nominated in the Best Female Personality category for her appearance on Love and Hip Hop SA.

The reality show was recently presented with an award for Best International Show at the National Reality TV Awards.

Gigi recently presented the Hip Hop Artist of the Year award at this year's Basadi in Music Awards. The trophy was ultimately scooped by Nadia Nakai for Not The Same featuring Lucasraps.

Gigi Lamayne partners with weight-loss brand

Briefly News revealed the news of Gigi Lamayne's collaboration with Afro Slim after losing a significant amount of weight from using their products.

Gigi had not been open about her weight-loss journey but was stoked to share the news of her achievement.

The rapper got to show off her new body in her latest music video for Menzi Ngubane with Lady Du, Robot Boii, NTosh Gazi and MustBeDubz.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News