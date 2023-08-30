Rapper Gigi Lamayne lost 11kg in three months by using Afro Slim products

Prominent wellness brand Afro Slim announced on Instagram that Gigi is their new brand ambassador

Social media users complimented Gigi Lamayne on how stunning she looks

Rapper Gigi Lamayne was announced as the new brand ambassador of international wellness brand Afro Slim after she lost 11kg using their products. Image: @gigi_lamayne

Source: Instagram

Rapper Gigi Lamayne is celebrating her new lucrative deal with the prominent wellness brand, Afro Slim.

Afro Slim announces Gigi as new ambassador

Afro Slim International has announced that rapper Gigi Lamayne is the new face of their brand. The brand shared the news on Monday, 28 August 2023.

Gigi will be the face of Afro Slim Africa's division, offering great treatment plans such as IV drips, slimming products, herbal skin treatments and other body products.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Afro Slim shared snapshots of Gigi online and captioned them:

"What an honour to be working with one of Africas’ most suitable global phenoms. Let’s welcome @gigi_lamayne, who is the newest face for Africa’s division of AfroSlim International. Here’s to African bods and summers on the beach."

See the post here:

The Love and Hip Hop SA TV star also mentioned that she lost 11kg by using the Afro Slim products in just three months.

She said:

"I lost 11kg in 3 months. Summer ready. #ComeHomeAndHeal @kat_photography_services @dreambox_za"

See her post here:

Gigi Lamayne showered with compliments

Rapper Gigi Lamayne shared a picture of herself in a swimsuit. Social media users think she looks stunning, flooding her comment section with compliments:

@sh.antel9451 wrote:

"Waze wamuhle sis."

@simzngema wrote:

"Shuuuu."

@pali_entle06 complimented:

"You’re beautiful."

@_mkhulu_nyokazamakhanda_ complimented:

"Wamuhle mtaka baba."

@normamansoor said:

"Stunning my love."

@dreambox_za complimented:

"Beautiful. You’re also beautiful as a person."

@presh_dee_ said:

"The filter suits you."

@rsasmk wrote:

"My dream Girl my Maria in black skin yooooh @gigi_lamayne."

Gigi Lamayne shuts down pregnancy rumour

In a previous report, Briefly News wrote that rapper Gigi Lamayne slammed rumours about her allegedly being pregnant.

Gigi posted a mirror selfie of herself in nothing but a pair of lace underwear and a bra to address the pregnancy speculations that have been going on. The rapper, amid the pregnancy rumours, announced her long-awaited album will drop soon.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News