Gigi Lamayne is feeling extra confident in her rapping abilities. The musician has boldly told the entire internet that she feels she is the best female rapper ever to do it. Lamayne claims her latest album will affirm her statement.

Gigi Lamayne tells followers that she is the best female rapper to ever live. Image: @gigi_lamayne

Source: Instagram

Gigi Lamayne is getting ready to drop her comeback album. But just before her new music hits the scene, the media personality wanted to make it known that she feels she is the best female rapper in the game.

SA Hip Hop Mag reported that not so long ago, Gigi Lamayne announced that she would be leaving Mzansi's hip hop game to try out new genres. The musician said she was in the studio with King Monada, cooking up some magic.

Gigi's latest Twitter thread makes it seem like she has changed her mind about ditching hip hop. The reality star told followers that she feels no female rapper has ever done it better than her.

Lamayne's new album is set to drop in mid-March and will feature the likes of Makhadzi and Busiswaah.

@CRubics said:

"Wouldn't expect anything less from you...you are thee queen of rap, you just haven't been crowned yet."

@DlaminiTyson wrote:

"It's about to be lit let me buckle up!"

@Mustafah126 tweeted:

"Let’s confirm if you really are baddest rapper when the album drops for now just be calm and don’t try so hard to convince us."

Source: Briefly News