Gigi Lamayne has offered to pay tuition fees for university students who are struggling financially but want to continue with their studies

The rapper, who is known for her philanthropic work, asked those who can't afford their university's tuition fees to slide into her DMs for help

Peeps, who are students at different educational institutions, took to the musician's comment section to let her know how their cash problems are are preventing them from furthering their studies

Gigi Lamayne has put her hands up and offered to help university students with their tuition fees. The rapper took to social media recently to urge students who are struggling financially to slide in her DMs.

Gigi Lamayne has offered to pay tuition fees for university students. Image: @gigi_lamayne

Source: Instagram

Many students have been sharing their stories online about how they can't afford university fees. Many said they are about to drop out because they either owe the institutions last year's fees or this year's registration money.

Seeing all this, the Fufa hitmaker took to Twitter to let those who are in need of cash to further their studies to contact her, reports SAHipHopMag.

Students flooded her comment section with mixed reactions to her post:

@MaemuMungoni said:

"Hello help me please I'm unable to register because of my outstanding fees."

@Smk124365724 commented:

"Hi, I know you said admission fee. But I'm also in need of help with my registration fee, if you can please kindly help i would really appreciate it."

@radebe754 wrote:

"Hi Gigi. Can you please assist me with my one module which I am left with to complete my qualification."

@Cairo_MK added:

"I'm here, I really want to register for my advance, but I don't have the registration fee. I only need to register for tuition. No res. R1500."

