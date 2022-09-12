Black Motion star Bongani "Mörda" Mahosana wrote a touching tribute to his daughter Asante's first birthday

The doting dad shared a sweet home video of his baby girl and her mother, DJ Zinhle, on his page

He said Asante's birth impacted his life, and she changed him to be a better father

Bongani Mahosana, popularly known as Murdah Bongz or Mörda, recently celebrated his daughter Asante's first birthday.

Murdah Bongz wrote a touching tribute to celebrate his daughter Asante's birthday. Image: @murdahbongz.

Source: Instagram

The Black Motion star who shares Asante with popular star DJ Zinhle poured his heart out in a sweet tribute to celebrate his "precious baby".

According to TimesLIVE, Murdah Bongz headed to his Instagram page to share a sweet clip of his wife, DJ Zinhle and Asante. The star penned an emotional caption saying one day, when Santy scrolls through his page, she will see how her birth impacted her dad's life. He wrote:

"My precious daughter, no words can express how your life changed me to be a better father, husband, friend, and musician. I know one day you will go through daddy’s Instagram and see how my life has changed since you came into this world. I love you. Happy birthday, Asante, wa Papa."

Asante's lovely mom DJ Zinhle also celebrated her baby girl's birthday with a sweet post on her page. She wrote:

"Happy birthday my sweet baby. God has blessed me so much. You bring us so much love and happiness. Ukhule Saint Sainty."

