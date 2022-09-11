Social media users have shared their thoughts on the matter that stars such as Anele Mdoda, and Minnie Dlamini are bagging sports presenting deals, but companies are not hiring legends such as Portia Modise

Peeps said companies like Supersport should consider giving these jobs to retired athletes who are struggling to make ends meet

Modise recently revealed that being vocal has been the main reason why doors have been slammed in her face

Social media was split following a tweet that called out companies that are employing stars such as Minnie Dlamini and Anele Mdoda sports presenting gigs while leaving out the legendary Portia Modise.

Modise, who is regarded as one of Africa's most celebrated soccer stars, recently opened up about her life after retirement. She said being vocal and outspoken has led to many doors being slammed in her face.

Speaking in an interview with Drum Magazine, the former Banyana Banyana star said she saw that female footballers are treated differently than male players. She said:

"I still maintain that female footballers are ill-treated and underpaid compared to the men and that's a fact."

Taking to Twitter, a peep with the handle @ChrisExcel102 said the fact that some celebs get sports presenting gigs while legends like Portia Modise are not employed seemed unfair to him. He tweeted:

"The fact that Anele Mdoda and Minnie Dlamini are working for supersport telling us about sport but Portia Modise is unemployed doesn’t sit well for me."

Peeps jumped into the post's comments section to share mixed reactions. Some sided with the tweet, while others said Modise should step up.

@REVELATIONTNW said:

"They are Supported By Forces Beyond Our Understanding. Do not despair. I offer the same forces..."

@dali_afrika noted:

"Maybe she needs to do a MacG and start her own uncensored soccer podcast. Imagine if she teamed up with Junior Khanye with Betway as a sponsor. Sometimes if they don't want you, you should create your own path."

@Butiki09722560 wrote:

"Having played soccer doesn't automatically qualify one to be a sport presenter, does Portia Modise also have presenting skills?"

