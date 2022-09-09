Kim Kardashian has accomplished everything under the sun, but the star still has hopes and dreams for the future

According to reports, the media mogul would like to appear in one of Marvel's well-known films and showcase her acting skills again

However, netizens have flocked to their social media accounts to express their genuine feelings about Kim Kardashian's dream

Kim Kardashian has sparked controversy by sharing one of her dreams.

Kim Kardashian says she wants to act in a Marvel movie. Image: David Livingston and Chesnot

According to an interview with Interviewmagazine.com, the stunner would like to star in a Marvel film. Kim stated that she would enjoy landing a role in one of the famous movies.

"Marvel movie, that would be so fun to do. I’m not actively looking, but I think things just come when they’re supposed to," said Kim Kardashian responding to her dream acting job question.

Social media users react to Kim Kardashian's revelation

Netizens flocked to their timelines as soon as the news broke on social media. Most of the posts criticise Kim Kardashian's dream by looking down on her acting abilities, while many believe Marvel's recent casting decisions have been questionable.

@nuki_moy said:

"Lol yall saying no but laughed when it was Megan??? Save your hypocrisy for your cocoon!!! In fact, make her the new TONY STARKKKK but without the suit!"

@Guyver_IV wrote:

"I mean I haven't been impressed with the MCU since Ragnarok, so what's the worst that can happen?"

@jlevenbaum11 shared:

"She Should have been she-hulk. She is a lawyer, right?"

@seedbein posted:

"MCU is cringe now. Just a lounge for “big celebrities” to say their politics"

@dis_ppointed_Id replied:

"Harry Styles' appearance was already a kick in the teeth. I like Marvel but allowing it to become a playground for vapid reality stars and musicians with no acting experience would be the quickest & most efficient way to turn me off the MCU for good."

@RandyS0725 commented:

"Sure, I'd love to see her face on a TV screen, in a MCU movie bar scene, for a split second, before a character changes the channel in disgust and makes a disparaging remark about "Those d*mn Kardashians". ‍♂️"

@Tekty2 replied:

"No good storytelling, just cameos, and vibes. This is what the MCU is nowadays folks. Creativity is down the drain."

@CAM3R0NPH1L1P also said:

Replying to

"Have some shame."

@Attakaay also posted:

"Joining the MCU doesn’t mean she will be playing a Wanda, a Captain Marvel or any huge character. She could be a news reporter, or food vendor, I mean there are so many things she could be. Y’all relax."

@Drenks30C added:

"We have reached a new low since she-hulk but now they wanna turn the MCU into a joke Avengers? no more it's the Kardashians now their powers you ask? Well, they are secretly androids from space, that's why they can upgrade. There you go marvel I know you guys are out of ideas."

Kim Kardashian has previously appeared on Saturday Night Live (SNL) and Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor, further reported Interview Magazine.

Kanye reportedly deletes hilarious Instagram tribute to Queen Elizabeth rocking Yeezy shades in edited pic

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that the death of Queen Elizabeth II sent shockwaves around the world, but it appears that not everyone is in mourning.

Kanye West allegedly paid tribute to the Queen by posting an edited photo of her wearing Yeezy shades on Instagram. Kanye even dropped his feud with Pete Davidson after the Queen's death reminded him that life is short and precious.

Briefly News did not see the post, as many claimed Kanye deleted it. However, after much digging on social media, Twitter user @floricientaxsel shared the post, which many netizens found amusing.

