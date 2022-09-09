American rapper Kanye West took to social media shortly after Queen Elizabeth II's tragic death to pay tribute to her

Ye, on the other hand, took a different approach by not posting a sad tribute but rather one that his followers found amusing

Everyone who saw the now-deleted Instagram post wants it back because Ye posted a more respectful one this time

Kanye West paid tribute to the Queen in the most authentically Kanye way. Image: Larry Busacca and Ben stansall

Source: Getty Images

The death of Queen Elizabeth II sent shockwaves around the world, but it appears that not everyone is in mourning.

Kanye West allegedly paid tribute to the Queen by posting an edited photo of her wearing Yeezy shades on Instagram. Kanye even dropped his feud with Pete Davidson after the Queen's death reminded him that life is short and precious.

Briefly News did not see the post, as many claimed Kanye deleted it. However, after much digging on social media, Twitter user @floricientaxsel shared the post, which many netizens found amusing.

Kanye West redeemed himself after deleting the original post by sharing a more depressing version on Instagram:

Netizens react to Kanye West's post

@livinliketony said:

"Post the one with the YZY shades again."

@11krish wrote:

"First post was better."

@jan_kabello shared:

"Ye is the new king of England."

@visualzjr posted:

"The last post is deleted lol"

@starrypetals_ replied:

"His lawyers texted him for real "

@angel_monke commented:

"Don't think we forgot "

@skrapie_79 also said:

"I'm Glad I got that last pic in time "

@saraahsteele added:

"Repost the one with the yzy shades "

