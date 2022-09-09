Rapper and media personality Boity Thulo took to social media to react to Queen Elizabeth's tragic death

The stunner quoted a tweet posted by a South African netizen who referred to the Queen as Zama Zama because of the rumour that she stole some of Mzansi's minerals

Boity's followers flocked to her comments section right away to weigh in by sharing amusing posts

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Boity Thulo took to social media to hilariously react to the Queen's death. @boity and Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Source: UGC

Queen Elizabeth II died on Thursday, 8 September, at the age of 96, at her Balmoral Palace. People from all over the world, including Mzansi's celebrities, have taken to social media to mourn the Queen's death.

Boity Thulo was one of the South African celebrities who spoke about the Queen on Twitter shortly after her death. Instead of writing an emotional long tribute to Queen Elizabeth, Boity used humour to numb the pain and bring laughter to the sad people on the timeline. Boity said:

"Someone tweeted “the original Zama Zama” "

On Twitter, Boity posted the following humourous tweet:

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

According to 702.co.za, Zama zamas are people who engage in illegal mining.

Queen Elizabeth's stolen diamonds rumours

Shortly after the Queen's death, Africa Archives, a Twitter page dedicated to telling Africans' histories and stories, began spreading rumours that Queen Elizabeth II owns the world's largest clear-cut diamond. It's known as 'The Great Star of Africa,' which is estimated to be worth $400 million.

Africa Archives also claimed that it was stolen in South Africa in 1905. Boity's tweet about the Queen and netizens' replies stems from this rumour.

On Twitter, Africa Archives shared the following post:

South Africans react to Boity's tweet

@LvKata said:

"Biggest mogul that one from Iron, Gold, Platinum, Diamond, and Cheap Labour. The list goes on."

@AfroRadiance wrote:

"HAAAAAIBO! Don’t say someone. It’s YOU!"

@apreciousworld shared:

"It's a fact. They must bring back our diamonds!"

@Moses94261213 posted:

"Minus one Zama Zama."

@sbudindi replied:

"I see what you did there "

@Tlhokego1 commented:

"That's the tweet"

@Zusiphe81935717 also said:

"And they are correct "

@Yonela_EL added:

"Savage but it's a fact."

Boity Thulo serving legs in saucy social media picture post days after showing off hourglass figure at Miss SA

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Boity Thulo is a Mzansi celebrity who is not afraid to wear what she wants, even if she knows it will cause a social media stir.

Taking to Instagram, the media personality shared a beautiful photo of herself in a lux dress, indicating that she is enjoying her first few days of spring.

Boity sported a short black dress by Blue Diamond Fashions. In the trending photos, the beauty is serving toned legs.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News