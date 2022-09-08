A resilient woman took to the socials to share that she started her in-service training after having failed grade 10 three-times

South African women tend to be some of the most dedicated and durable people one could ever meet, and this lady is no exception

Happy messages and comments flooded the lady's TikTok page, with many congratulating her on her achievement

A courageous woman took to the socials to share that after failing grade 10 three times, she finally started her in-service training in supply chain management.

An inspirational lady failed grade 10 three times and bounced back with a new job that Mzansi peeps were really proud of. Images: busi.sithole/ Tiktok

Source: UGC

busi.sithole shared her proud achievement on TikTok, where peeps had nothing but love for the resilient and dedicated woman.

Education is a challenge for many South Africans. Most people attend underfunded schools where facilities are not up to standard. Others might also face domestic problems and lack the social and emotional support system to do so.

The challenges mentioned don't keep all South Africans down, especially South African women, who share most graduate positions while facing many societal issues that deeply affect the ladies of the country. This makes Busi's achievement even more amazing.

Mzansi flocked to the comments section to give the lady her well-deserved flowers, commending her on her enduring hard work. See the comments below:

Lerato Bale said:

"Thank you for not giving up proud of you "

manzini0895 shared:

"I'm so proud of you dear Where did u study I failed matric, so I want to try again."

Selby Miya commented:

"Power to the courage ✊"

mandy mentioned:

"I'm so proud of you same thing as me."

DEE Witness 95 posted:

"I wish the same for failing my grade 12, my prepared to start afresh good lucky "

Londeka Miya said:

"It only can be god I'm proud of you. Keep it up."

The❤️lovely d-kay❤️ shared:

"Hope and pray that more young women to this post."

Zoe... Life mentioned:

"God's perfect timing "

Source: Briefly News