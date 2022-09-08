A Johannesburg woman is taking the corporate world by storm and posted a pretty pic from her first day at work

Thandeka Lisa Dube recently started a new position as an IT recruiting consultant and looked like a total flame in the snap she posted on LinkedIn

Some social media users even commented that they weren’t ready to take on corporate if it meant looking as gorgeous as her

A pretty, talented woman residing in Johannesburg is chuffed about recently landing a new job and shared some pictures of herself from her first day on the grind.

Thandeka Lisa looks like a total flame at work. Image: Thandeka Lisa/LinkedIn.

Source: UGC

Thandeka Lisa only started working as an IT Recruiting Consultant at SIRI Technologies about a week ago, and she already seems to be fitting in well at the new organisation, which is undoubtedly a blessing.

On her first day of work, the young lady posted a snap to show how ready she is for the new role, with her caption reading:

“First day at work! Let’s hire!”

Thandeka’s determination to take on the new role with zeal and tenacity and the confidence she displayed in the photograph grabbed the attention of many LinkedIn users.

Some peeps complimented her beauty, with others congratulating her on the new position.

Let’s see what some people had to say:

Siyabonga Girry knows the hun has a bright future ahead of her:

“Great opportunity.”

Puseletso Moloto complimented the babe’s beauty:

“Actually, looks wise, I am not ready for the corporate world. You look so gorgeous.”

Mpilonhle Thwala said:

“I am looking for a job.”

Sanele Mbanjwa reacted:

“Congratulations and the best of luck in your life. Hope one day you'll hire us.”

Sonnyboy Mbatha added:

“So beautiful, Thandeka.”

Source: Briefly News