One Mzansi babe is so grateful for her mother’s love and support throughout her academic journey

In a LinkedIn post, the pretty babe celebrated obtaining her master’s degree in engineering management, dedicating the milestone to her mom

Palesa Mankoe’s lovely message had social media users completely in their feels, with sweet messages of praise pouring in

A gorgeous young woman is setting social media ablaze, celebrating her academic milestone and expressing gratitude to her mother.

Palesa Mankoe and her mom looked so cute in their matching dresses. Image: Palesa Mankoe/LinkedIn.

The smart young lady obtained a master’s degree in engineering management from the University of Pretoria, posting pictures from her graduation day.

Palesa Mankoe must have worked incredibly hard to bag the postgraduate qualification, with the stunner dedicating the achievement to her mom.

The pretty lady’s post read:

“A Master of Engineering, for mom.”

The mommy-daughter duo even wore matching dresses and heels, looking as radiant as ever.

Palesa’s kind gesture of love gained a ton of attention on LinkedIn, with her amazing accomplishment praised by netizens who were amazed by the milestone.

Here are some cool reactions from online peeps:

Rachel Cloete is totally impressed:

“Amazing. All that hard work paid off."

Mpho Kolobe left her a sweet message:

“Kudos, Palesa, I wish you all the best in your journey.”

Tandokazi N added:

“Congratulations on this massive milestone, Palesa! I hope you are proud of yourself. Sending you the best wishes in your future endeavours.”

Larissa Hoffman reacted:

“Congratulations, girl. The sky is the limit, literally. Wishing you the best.”

Andile M is in awe:

“Commendable. Well done.”

Sixolile Dlamini noted:

“Well done.”

