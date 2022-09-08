Cassper Nyovest took to social media to inform his devoted fans that he is leaving London for a performance in Dubai

Mufasa will be performing at House of Yanos on 09 September, after rocking Ama Fest in London with Uncle Waffles, DJ Tira, and many more

Cass' fans flocked to the comments section to react to his post, with some dragging MacG after the rapper and the podcaster began feuding

Cassper Nyovest has been travelling the world, promoting his fire music and the authentic South African sound to a global audience.

Cassper Nyovest Jis set to rock Dubai at House of Yanos after performing in London at Ama Fest. Image: @casspernyovest

Taking to Twitter, the 4 Steps Back rapper announced that he will be arriving in Dubai soon. This comes after he rocked London in Ama Fest alongside other top South African Amapiano acts such as Uncle Waffles, Kamo Mphela, DJ Tira, Musa Keys, and many more. Cass even linked up with international stars like Busta Rhymes, Dave Chappelle, Chris Rock, and many more during his amazing time in London.

Mufasa will be performing in front of a big crowd in Dubai this time. Cassper is set to rock a lit crowd at House of Yanos on 09 September, according to Dubai Platinumlit.net.

On Twitter, Cass posted the following picture:

Fans of the Put Your Hands Up hitmaker flocked to his comments section to express their mixed reactions to his post. This is due to Cass' heating up beef with Podcast and Chill host MacG. The majority of Cassper's fans dragged MacG by saying:

@MsGomolemo said:

"I think you are depressed because you are constantly seeking validation."

@3cubs_Matriarch wrote:

"And Mac has never been to Dubai, take him with maybe he will shut up."

@samka45 shared:

" That moment some guys are somewhere using your name for relevance. Oh did you see yourself trending yet again? They trending cause they said your name You are a living legend."

@OKOTVJ posted:

"The day you started focusing not more on music is the day you started losing fans. Boxing and businesses are good for you but we, the fans, need music. Not just music but Good Music."

@ThaRealLavai replied:

"Haters must just accept that you're gone, Dogg!! ✈️"

@MoreqSa commented:

"None of your haters will change how I view you or interpret your music, you're heavenly gifted bro. Keep going."

@Cleopat56471198 also said:

"Keep twirling on them haters, by haters I mean that back room clown, that recent divorcee, and that dread podcast guy."

@MoleleSiya added:

"Chest pains "

MacG and Cassper Nyovest beef explained in simple terms

Briefly News previously reported that MacG bashed Cassper Nyovest's diss track 4 Steps Back. He claimed it was garbage and, like his ponytail, belonged in the rubbish bin. This comes after Big Zulu dissed the entire hip-hop industry in 150 Bars.

Clearly not liking Cassper's reply to Big Zulu, MacG dragged the rapper including calling his controversial podcast more international than Cassper's music career.

Podcast and Chill shared the following video on YouTube:

Cassper Nyovest shares plans for remaining 3 months of 2022 including new fire music and Celebrity Boxing Match

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Cassper Nyovest has taken to his timeline to share his plans for the remaining three months of 2022.

Taking to Twitter, the 4 Steps Back hitmaker revealed that he is working on new fire music while in London.

Cassper Nyovest also said that his devoted fans should look forward to his highly anticipated heated but friendly fight with Priddy Ugly. Briefly News previously reported that the Celebrity Boxing Match will be held at the Sun BET Arena on 1 October 2022.

