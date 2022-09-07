Cassper Nyovest took to social media to announce that he is not only partying with big names in London, but he is also producing fire music

The talented rapper even hinted that his famous one-man show Fill Up will be returning soon after he faces Priddy Ugly in the next Celebrity Boxing Match

South Africans have flocked to Nyovest's comments section to express their enthusiasm for everything Cass has planned for the rest of 2022

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Cassper Nyovest has taken to his timeline to share his plans for the remaining three months of 2022.

Cassper Nyovest has promised new music ahead of Celebrity Boxing Match with Priddy Ugly on 1st October 2022. Image: Kevin Mazur and Frennie Shivambu

Source: Getty Images

Taking to Twitter, the 4 Steps Back hitmaker revealed that he is working on new fire music while in London.

"I always make great records out here in London. More music on the way. I just wanna keep dropping."

Cassper Nyovest also said that his devoted fans should look forward to his highly anticipated heated but friendly fight with Priddy Ugly. Briefly News previously reported that the Celebrity Boxing Match will be held at the Sun BET Arena on 1 October 2022.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Shortly after the fight with Priddy Ugly, the talented rapper will gather masses for his one-man show Fill Up.

"Plus Fill Up coming up soon after the Fight with Priddy Ugly in 3 weeks."

Mufasa shared the following full details about his plans for the rest of 2022 on Twitter:

Cassper Nyovest's fans react to his 2022 plans

@VictorMkhaliphi said:

"But Cass this upcoming fight will be flat. No momentum whatsoever. I suggest you cancel it and negotiate with @MacGUnleashed or @FOCALISTIC something, we want fire!!!"

@BlaynePhillips wrote:

"If you say you are the GOAT and You won Artist of the Decade, why do you come to Twitter to Validate how good you are?"

@Mopdee shared:

"Wena you're always fighting‍♂️ are you Van Damme?"

@CkandaviA posted:

"You never disappoint. I love your music so much. You are the Greatest of all time. The industry won't survive with you."

@jozburg96 replied:

"We are feasting. The king is making sure that he closes the COVID gap time. We are happy. #Oct1 we are coming #fillup2022 #AboutToGetUgly #casspervspriddyugly"

@MulindaV01 commented:

"We need visuals for "Summer Love" now"

@ThabangSetlatj2 also said:

"I hope and pray it's Fill Up Peter MokabaI already bought a ticket "

@KhayaJames added:

"Keep going champ!"

Cassper Nyovest raves about UK lit party with Busta Rhymes, Chris Rock, Dave Chappelle

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that 4 Steps Back hitmaker Cassper Nyovest is in the United Kingdom and appears to be having the time of his life.

Taking to Twitter, Nyovest shared a lengthy social media thread to his fans, gushing about a lit party he attended. Cass was hanging out with big names like the legendary American rapper Busta Rhymes, hilarious comedians Chris Rock and Dave Chapelle, and a slew of other talented celebrities.

Cass said that his first interaction with Busta Rhymes on the night wasn't the best, but after getting to know each other, they couldn't leave each other's sides.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News