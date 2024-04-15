DJ Zinhle went on a girl's trip to Dubai, but South Africans trolled her as Pearl Thusi was not there

The Umlilo hitmaker was joined by Nomuzi 'Moozlie' Mabena, Thabsie and Kwesta's wife Yolanda Vilakazi

Later, DJ Zinhle's assistant Thabs Connect and Drip founder Lekau Sehoana partied in Dubai, and fans have a lot of questions

Pearl Thusi was missing in action when the girls took on Dubai recently. This left many people wondering what exactly happened between her and DJ Zinhle.

DJ Zinhle and her other friends went to Dubai but without Pearl Thusi. Image: @djzinhle, @pearlthusi

A girl's trip to Dubai

Africa's top female DJ, as crowned by DJane, DJ Zinhle, along with her gal pals Nomuzi 'Moozlie' Mabena, Thabsie, and Kwesta's wife, Yolanda Vilakazi, all went on a girls' trip to Dubai.

As someone who has been very close friends with Pearl Thusi, there has been a growing concern when Pearl Thusi was not spotted in the pictures and videos.

In a post from @MDNnewss, this is what the ladies got up to:

Drip founder Lekau joined DJ Zinhle in Dubai

As the sizzling content kept coming, DJ Zinhle's assistant, Thabs Connect, was seen dancing and singing with the girls. Even Drip founder Lekau Sehoana partied in Dubai with the ladies, adding even more question marks.

Below is a post from @MDNnews:

Why Pearl Thusi went MIA?

South Africans on X had a field day when Pearl Thusi was not present on the trip. Some concerns were that the ladies had a fallout and tried to mend their relationship but failed.

Now, they are not as close as they used to be. Here are some of the reactions:

@DonaldMakhasane said:

"Stop saying Pearl doesn't have money and that she's broke. She simply chose not to go to Dubai with DJ Zinhle because she has other things to attend to, haibo."

@Spokmathambo argued:

"The problem is that YOU THINK DJ Zinhle and Pearl Thusi must live their lives according to your script."

@Beevatar replied:

"Outgrowing friendships is really OK, guys it’s not that deep as long as you remain cordial and respectful towards each other. I’ve mastered this a long time ago. It’s ok to protect your peace."

