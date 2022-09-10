Popular South African top actresses Thandy Matlaila and Keke Mphuti reportedly caused a scene at a school they had visited in QwaQwa

The stars were reportedly involved in a messy catfight in front of the pupils after a minor disagreement

According to reports, the fight was because Mphuti started signing autographs and taking selfies while Matlaila was still giving her speech

Top actresses Thandy Matlaila and Keke Mphuti allegedly left learners at QwaQwa school in the Free State at a loss for words after they were involved in a messy catfight.

Actresses Thandy Matlaila and Keke Mphuti were reportedly involved in a messy catfight. Image: @kekemphuti_official and @thandymatlaila.

Source: Instagram

Reports indicate that Mphuti, who played Mrs Mnisi in Skeem Saam and Matlaila, known for her role as Lindiwe Ngema in Tshisa, travelled to the school as a part of the Waka Campaign.

According to Sunday World, the stars were in good books until it was time to give motivational speeches to the learners. Per the publication, the agreement was that selfies and autographs must be taken after the important matters.

Sources privy to the matter said that Keke Mphuti was the first to take to the podium and had everyone's attention as she gave her speech. When she was done, she started interacting with the kids when it was Thandi Matlaila's turn. The source said:

"The agreement was that no one should talk or take selfies with the kids during speeches because we wanted them to concentrate."

Mphuti's action allegedly annoyed Thandy, who called her out, resulting in a messy fight in full view of the pupils and teachers. Reports even suggest that there is a video of the actresses exchanging words.

