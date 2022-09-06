DJ Zinhle might be killing it in her business and music career, but she feels she is not there for her two children, Kairo and Asante

The star opened up about her mom guilt during the recent episode of her SAFTA-winning show The Unexpected

The mom of two said always having to travel for business and gigs has limited the time she spends with her babies

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

DJ Zinhle seems to have everything together but feels she is not being a great mom to her two girls. The star always has her hands full with her business ventures and said she feels bad.

DJ Zinhle says she needs to spend more time with her daughters, Kairo and Asante. Image: @djzinhle.

Source: Instagram

The Umlilo hitmaker wears many hats, including the CEO of her companies, Era by DJ Zinhle, Hair Majesty, Boulevard, an award-winning DJ and music producer, a wife to Murdah Bongz and mom to Kairo and Asante.

According to TimesLIVE, the star broke down during the latest episode of her show, The Unexpected. DJ Zinhle said she feels bad that she can't be there for her daughters because she is always busy. She told her manager Thabiet Amardien that she feels like she is robbing her babies of their mother although she is working hard for them. She said:

"I feel so bad that I can't be there for my child because I don't want her to feel like I'm not there for her. That makes me feel really bad. I'm just feeling a little overwhelmed, and I feel like we haven't stopped. I know I'm doing this for the kids, but I'm starting to feel like I'm robbing them of time with their mother."

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Cassper Nyovest links up with Young Stunna in London, fans react: "We want a collaboration"

In more entertainment news, Briefly News also reported that Cassper Nyovest is living his best life in London. The award-winning rapper and entrepreneur has been sharing pictures of his overseas trip with millions of social media fans.

Mufasa recently turned heads when he flaunted his drip in another post. Peeps shared mixed reactions to the lime and black motorsport-inspired look.

Taking to his Instagram and Twitter pages, the Amademoni rapper updated fans who have been glued to their phones that he met up with fellow rapper Young Stunna in the European city. Young Stunna seemed to have admired Cassper Nyovest's sneakers in the pics.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News