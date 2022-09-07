King Monada brightened up the social media streets when he posted pictures rocking a yellow coat

The star who hogged headlines for his massive mansion in Limpopo and his polygamous marriage showed his fashion side

Social media users took to his timeline to ask when he would be dropping new music for his fans

King Monada recently turned heads when he posted pictures rocking a bright yellow coat.

King Monada recently showed his fashion side when he shared snaps rocking a bright-coloured coat. Image: @kingmonadamusic.

The Limpopo-based star has been in the headlines a lot for his beautiful mansion in Limpopo as well as his polygamous relationships. Earlier this year, the Malwedhe hitmaker proposed to his long-time partner Lerato Ramawela. In July, he added confusion to peeps when he announced that another woman had said "Yes" to his proposal. He wrote:

"If I had a flower for every time thought of you...I could walk through my garden forever. It has been 6 years, and ultimately She said YES❤️‍❤️‍I promise to be a good partner to you my love."

Taking to his social media pages, King Monada posted a snap rocking a bright yellow coat that got peeps talking. Fans felt the colour looks good on the hitmaker. Many flooded the post's comments section to leave fire emojis and comments.

@muziq_haksul said:

"My king ."

@mingusjakes noted:

"Grootman "

@phutty_p wrote:

"Our king Monad"

@victormokgotho added:

"My twin"

@wiskay_letsoalo commented:

"King something "

