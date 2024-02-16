The identity of Brown Mbombo's new boyfriend has been revealed to be Mthobisi Thobela

The influencer and model's new bae was unveiled by the gossip page Musa Khawula, who also showed his picture

Netizens weighed in on the new romance, and those who are familiar with him claim that he is very wealthy

Brown Mbombo's smile keeper has been revealed. The influencer is said to be dating a very wealthy businessman.

Brown Mbombo is said to be dating again and the man is wealthy, Image: @brownmbombo

Meet Brown Mbombo's new wealthy bae

The identity of businesswoman Brown Mbombo's new boyfriend has been revealed by the gossip page Musa Khawula on X (Twitter.)

Brown Mbombo is reportedly in a relationship with Mthobisi Thobela.

"Meet Brown Mbombo's boyfriend Mthobisi Thobela."

Musa Khawula even shared a picture of the new bae, and netizens noticed who he was immediately.

Is Brown's base wealthy?

Netizens weighed in on the new romance, and according to those who are familiar with him, they claim that he is very wealthy.

According to Business Elites Africa, Mthobisi Thobela is an attorney by profession but he also ventured into the mining sector as part of the SMT Group.

He does not have a very large social media presence.

Netizens have their say on Brown's new romance

Mzansi peeps are not too mad at this new celebrity couple.

@Pax__Masilela:

"This Guy Is From Mpumalanga, In Nelspruit. He Is Very Rich."

@thatswaziguy:

"Oh homeboy is representing."

@lezoothi:

"He likes them thick, this guy was dating Palesa Maleka."

@Palesa_Dichaba:

"Did think it was no coincidence that their posts are alike."

@hermanz_link

"NST stand up."

@Crazzy_LEE:

"Yo …. This guy is rich rich…. Are they at the Maldives or something together right now?"

@DimphoN_:

"I know a couple of babes in NST are having a meltdown right now."

