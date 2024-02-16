Murdah Bongz shared an adorable video of his daughters, Kairo Forbes and Asante Mahosana, on Instagram, expressing his love for them

Social media users praised Asante's dance moves and noted her resemblance to her talented father

The post received a heartwarming response from social media users, highlighting the family's love and connection

Murdah Bongz is serving daddy goals on the timeline. The star recently shared an adorable video of his daughters Kairo Forbes and Asante Mahosana and expressed his love for them.

Murdah Bongz shared a sweet video of Kairo and Asante. Image: @murdahbongz

Source: Instagram

Murdah Bongz gushes over daughters

Popular South African musician Bongani Mahosana, popularly known as Murdah Bongz is showing love to his lovely daughters. The star who has caught strays on the timeline for his marriage to DJ Zinhle is focusing on his beautiful family.

Taking to his Instagram page, Murdah shared a video of Asante and Kairo getting down and wrote a heartwarming caption. He said:

"Obsessed with the both of you. Daddy loves you very much ❤️"

Fans react to Murdah Bongz's sweet post

Social media users were left in their feels by the star's post. Many couldn't help but note how Asante is following in his footsteps with her dance moves.

@thembilethembi said:

"Shout out to my Zee she makes beautiful babies ❤❤"

@keketso_urbanhealer added:

"My worry is that Santi is pulling your dance moves."

@lethabolejoy commented:

"We know where she got those dance moves from "

@sibo.leorah said:

"Santy’s dance moves are the best"

@charlene1444 commented:

"They are blessed to have you as their daddy❤️ love lives here."

@lzps_fitness_pro wrote:

"Asante she copied all daddy’s moves next years gig we are in trouble "

@mrs_nells added:

"Asante looks like she is the entertainer of the family please I love her."

Thabo Smol Confirms DJ Zinhle isn't behind Black Motion's split

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that at last, Thabo Smol cleared the air regarding the split of the original Black Motion during an interview, this came after fans and followers of the duo blamed DJ Zinhle for their breakup.

Musician and the original Black Motion member Thabo "Smol" Mabogwane has been the talk of town on social media recently. The 37-year-old star not so long ago cleared the air and set the record straight about the original Black motion Duo split.

Source: Briefly News