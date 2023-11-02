Tamia Mpisane shared an adorable video of her one-year-old daughter, Miaandy Mpisane, wearing a Springboks green and gold jersey on Instagram

The post received heartwarming responses from social media users, including Miaandy's grandmother Snauwn Mkhize and auntie Sbahle Mpisane, who expressed their love for the cute baby

Many remarked on Miaandy's cuteness and likened her to her father, Andile Mpisane

Tamia Mpisane warmed social media users' hearts when she shared an adorable video of her daughter Miaandy Mpisane rocking a Springboks green and gold jersey.

Tamia Mpisane posted an adorable video of Miaandy wearing the Springboks gear. Image: @tamia_mpisane

Source: Instagram

Tamia Mpisane and Andile Mpisane's daughter looks cute in Springboks gear

Mzansi's blood is still green following the Springboks' historic win at the Rugby World Cup in France. Social media has been awash with people sharing pictures in their green and gold gear to support the national rugby team.

Taking to her Instagram page on the day of the final match, doting mom Tamia Mpisane shared a cute video of her one-year-old daughter Miaandy Mpisane rocking an adorable Springboks jersey. She captioned the video:

PAY ATTENTION:

"My baby is ready for the game. Go Bokke. "

Mzansi can't get enough of Miaandy's cute Springbok gear

Social media users shared heartwarming responses to Tamia Mpisane's post. Many, including her grandmother Shauwn Mkhize and auntie Sbahle Mpisane, said they couldn't get enough of baby Miaandy's cuteness.

@kwa_mamkhize said:

"My little princess ❤️"

@sbahle_mpisane wrote:

"Nana "

@lindz_n added:

"Tamia if I fall pregnant you’ll be the one to blame "

@mpho_legodimo noted:

"This is Andile mpisane photocopy without a doubt"

@riri_1807 added:

"Looks like her sister Flo.....so cute"

@naturallynosipho commented:

"The most beautiful baby ❤️"

RWC: Springbok Siya Kolisi shows off twerking skills to Zakes Bantwini's Osama in hilarious video

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Mzansi is glad to have the Springboks back home after their historic win in the Rugby World Cup final against New Zealand.

It's been a celebration every day since the Boks arrived and they even got to party it up with Zakes Bantwini and Nandi Madida, who said her hubby had Siya Kolisi and the Boks twerking.

Siya was captured getting down with his teammates and some supporters.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News