DJ Zinhle and Murdah Bongz's daughter Asante, an adored celebrity baby in South Africa, charmed social media followers in a heartwarming video shared by her father on Instagram

In the video, Asante showcased her sense of humour, delighting fans who filled Murdah Bongz's timeline with messages of love and admiration for the little star

The video was also accompanied by an announcement of Murdah Bongz's upcoming gig at the Hey Neighbour Fest on 10 December

Murdah Bongz warmed the hearts of his social media followers when he shared an adorable video of his daughter Asante on his Instagram page.

Murdah Bongz has shared a sweet video of his daughter Asante on his page. Image: @murdahbongz

Source: Instagram

Murdah Bongz shares cute video of his daughter Asante

DJ Zinhle and Murdah Bongz's daughter Asante is growing in front of our eyes. The little star has become one of Mzansi's favourite celebrity babies with her unmatched cuteness.

Taking to his Instagram page, doting dad Murdah Bongz shared a cute video of his little princess while giving an announcement about his upcoming gig. The star wrote:

"You wanted to party, we gave them Asante 1. You wanted more, we gave them Asante 2. You want Mörda. Well, meet me at @heyneighbourfest on the 10th of December day 3."

Mzansi reacts to Murdah Bongz's sweet video

Fans did not care much about Murdah Bongz's information. They said the video of Asante goofing around warmed their hearts. The star's timeline was filled with heartwarming messages.

reneiloer_ said:

"Asante wa papa straight, she has a beautiful sense of humour just like youlove to see it♥️"

@realmologadi wrote:

"Sainty is the girl she thinks she is . She's indeed your daughter."

@nothoby noted:

"Like father like daughter even the funny faces says it all "

@mirandakagcwabe commented:

"It's the second slide for me kanti how old is Sainty we have a problem "

@nne_anna_motherearth_tyhopho said:

"She's your daughter this one literally "

@thandoo_khumalo added:

"It’s the second frame for me❤️"

Murdah Bongz shares 10 pictures from picnic with Kairo and Asante, Mzansi fawns: “What a great dad”

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Murdah Bongz showed off his picnic with his daughters, Asante and Kairo. The DJ is living carefree and even shared a photo doing cartwheels with Kairo and more photos capturing their sweet outing.

Fans showed love to the family and praised Bongz for being a devoted family man and a cool dad to his girls.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News