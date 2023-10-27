Murdah Bongz is dubbed father of the year from his latest snaps with his little girls

The popular DJ gave fans a glimpse into his picnic with daughters, Asante and Kairo

Mzansi is loving the bond between Bongz and his daughters and the sweet photos he captured

Murdah Bongz gave fans a glimpse into his picnic with his daughters, Asante and Kairo with sweet pictures. Images: murdahbongz, kairo.forbes

Source: Instagram

Murdah Bongz showed off his picnic with his daughters, Asante and Kairo. The DJ is living carefree and even shared a photo doing cartwheels with Kairo and more photos capturing their sweet outing.

Fans showed love to the family and praised Bongz for being a devoted family man and a cool dad to his girls.

Murdah Bongz shares picnic photos of Asante and Kairo

Murdah Bongz recently let his hair down and went on a daddy-daughter picnic with his two girls, Asante and Kairo.

When he's not blazing the decks or dancing to his fans, Murdah is assuming his daddy duties which often include rollerskating and a day out with his daughters:

"The warmest place in the world."

Bongz has been dragged recently over how he treats his other family members but has chosen to ignore the negativity and focus on his career and his family.

He recently gushed over his wife, DJ Zinhle, and had Mzansi ladies asking for the Umlilo hitmaker's prayers for a loving husband.

Fans gush over Bongz picnic photos

Mzansi loves the bond between Bongz and his family, more so his daughters Asante and step-daughter, Kairo, with some netizens saying AKA must be happy:

amandasomana said:

"You are so cool!"

saneli_maphathakahle responded:

"When this guy is doing his daddy duties, I get emotional for some reason."

siphoesiyisibusiso_ commented:

"I think it’s fair to say Kairo brings out the child in you!"

djzinhle_and_morda.fanpage posted:

"These little girls are so lucky, what a great dad!"

bonisilesoko added:

"AKA is smiling wherever he is."

azai_jay said:

"May your pockets never run dry so you can continue raising these two gorgeous girls. You keep warming our hearts as Southaa’s and AKA fans."

nakasolethomas responded:

"I respect Bongz very much, making sure Kairo is okay and he got her back."

Emtee shows off photos with sons

In more daddy updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to Emtee's photos with his sons, Avery and Logan that had Mzansi gushing over the rapper's little boys.

As the rapper prepares his long-awaited DIY3 album, he has also been battling personal issues including his recent divorce from his wife, Nicole Chinsamy.

Despite their differences, the couple has managed to co-parent just fine, with Emtee saying their relationship is doing well.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News