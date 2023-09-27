Rapper Emtee has gushed over his two sons, Avery and Logan, in a sweet Instagram post

The Manando hitmaker said nothing tops the feeling of being called dad by his sons, saying he is very blessed

Fans of the rapper have gushed over his family, and many can attest to the wonderful feeling of being a father

Emtee has shared sweet pictures of his two sons, Avery (8) and Logan (5), and gushed about fatherhood.

Emtee showed love to his children and gushed over fatherhood.

Source: Instagram

The joys of fatherhood, according to Emtee

In a recent Instagram post, Emtee posted a new picture of his sons and gushed over them. He also mentioned how fatherhood brings him joy.

"Being called dad, daddy is such a wonderful feeling. God blessed me."

Fans show love to Emtee's sons

Here are some of the heartwarming comments.

mxolisi_504 exclaimed:

"Avery is GROWN mann."

realest_taffy replied:

"Being a Daddy is a Big Flex."

self_discipline.1972 gushed:

"Dad of the year."

mazwilingard_70 said:

"Logan is lucky to have you as a dad."

1960isaac added:

"The best feeling ever you wish for."

Emtee's family grows, welcomes baby girl

Emtee is also a proud father to a baby girl named Nairobi. He and his estranged ex-wife Nicole Chinsamy, welcomed their third child this year.

Speaking to L-Tido about fatherhood and how much it has changed him, the rapper said:

“Fatherhood has changed me in many ways. From how I treat other people. I don't want anybody f— with my children. I want my children to learn that no matter what position in life you are in, always respect people. My children know me for who I really am.”

Emtee involved in car accident

In a previous report from Briefly News, Emtee narrated a story of how he was involved in a car accident involving a drunk driver.

The rapper promised the man hands after he tried to overtake a truck but ended up hitting his car.

He added that the culprit lied and that he drew out his gun at him.

Source: Briefly News