Controversy-smeared rapper Emtee has opened up about life with his estranged wife, Nicole Chinsamy

He was speaking during an interview with L-Tido about his family dynamics since his messy divorce a few months ago

Nicole accused Emtee of physically assaulting him while she was pregnant with their last child

Pearl Thusi hitmaker Mthebeni "Emtee" Mdevu got candid about his headline-making relationship with the mother of his children and ex-wife, Nicole Chinsamy after their dramatic split.

Emtee opens up to L-Tido about co-parenting with Nicole

The award-winning rapper was a guest on the L-Tido Podcast when the host asked about his family dynamics. He explained that he is grateful to Nicole that he still gets to see his children and play with them, though the future of their love is still uncertain:

“Right now we’re cool, we just had our first daughter... things are okay, I can say because I can get to see my kids and spend time with them.

" Only time will tell, concerning other things, but for now, we're cool, there's no bad blood.”

Nicole accuses Emtee of domestic abuse leading to their divorce

Nicole accused the rapper of hitting her while pregnant with their last child, Nairobi, and leaving scars on her body, driving them to their divorce.

Emtee, who was headlining for his drug abuse at the time, refuted the allegations. He further explained in his interview with L-Tido:

"I feel like it was exaggerated in a way and many people had many things to say... I'm not that n*gga, I don't put my hands on women, I don't do none of that sh*t,” he said.

Emtee explains why he named his daughter Nairobi

In other stories about Emtee on Briefly News, the controversial rapper has two older boys, whom he named his albums after. He explained the inspiration behind his daughter's unique name.

He told L-Tido that the capital city of the east-African state of Kenya holds sentimental memories of his music career. It is symbolic of a milestone that happened in Nairobi with American singer Trey Songs.

