K.O recently reflected on his career and where he sees himself and his record label, Skhanda World

The rapper revealed that he will be stepping back from being heavily involved in the record label's artists' music

Mr. Cashtime says he wants his artists, Roiii and Loki to grow on their own without his control and ultimately reap the rewards

K.O says he wants Skhanda World artists Roiii and Loki to hone their crafts and grow without their success being credited to him.

K.O revealed that he will be stepping back from having creative control over his artists' music. The rapper/ businessman says that he wants to see his artists, Roiii and Loki grow without their success possibly being credited to him.

K.O recently launched the new Skhanda World x Studio 88 collection as well as a single, Thatha with Daliwonga and appears unstoppable.

K.O steps back from Skhanda World

In a recent interview on The Episode Podcast, K.O revealed that he has reached a stage where he wants his artists to fully enjoy the fruits of their labour.

The SETE hitmaker says he has stepped back from being heavily involved in his artists, Roiii and Loki's music:

"Both of them are heavy in the studio building and I think this time around just going into it, I’m not as involved in 'building' their music because I don't want to influence what they are doing."

He went on:

"For someone else that might be watching and saying 'You have hits and the kids don't', it's because I feel like when they win, I want them to claim their wins.

He concluded by saying that he encourages his artists to be independent and responsible for their careers.

K.O also revealed the key tool for a rapper to perfect their craft and be one of the best in the game:

"For any emcee to be prolific and to be distinct, you've gotta go through the fire because that's what brings out the greatness in you.

K.O hosts Skhanda World x Studio 88 fashion show

Skhanda World and Studio 88 recently launched their Spring/ Summer collection that had the socials buzzing.

The clothes were modelled by some local celebrities including Morda, Nadia Nakai, and Minnie Dlamini. Umlando hitmaker, Toss had the ladies swooning when he hit the runway shirtless with pink shorts.

K.O opens up about lack of industry support

In a recent report, Briefly News shared K.O thoughts on feeling unappreciated in the music industry despite his success, more so that of his hit song, SETE.

The rapper has spoken on some occasions about how his song broke new ground for him and felt he wasn't recognized for his efforts.

Despite all this, K.O revealed that he has moved on and is embracing positivity.

