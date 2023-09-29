To celebrate the release of his new song, K.O revealed the latest threads in the Skhanda World x Studio 88 collection

The record label and clothing retailer hosted a fashion show where celebs from Nadia Nakai to Minnie Dlamini rocked the runway in the latest merch

Mzansi was blown away by the fashion show and the awesome collection of clothing items on display

Nadia Nakai, Moozlie, and Minnie Dlamini were among the celebs who rocked the runway at the 'Skhanda World x Studio 88 fashion' show. Images: nadianakai, moozlie, minniedlamini

Source: Instagram

Skhanda World recently hosted a fashion show to celebrate their latest Spring/ Summer collection as well as the release of K.O's latest single, Thatha. The event was graced by celebrity runway models including Morda, Toss, and Shaka iLembe star, Lebogang Tsipa.

Fans were in awe of the gorgeous clothes and vibrant colours as they made room in their monthly budgets to splurge on the Skhanda World apparel.

Celebs slay Skhanda World runway

On the evening of 28 September, Studio 88 and Skhanda World hosted an elegant garden fashion show for the Skhanda World Spring/ Summer collection.

The show hosted influencers as well as celebrities who dazzled the runway in the latest Skhanda World threads. Nadia Nakai, Moozlie, Ma-E, and Minnie Dlamini were among the celebs who rocked the merch in style.

Twitter (X) user Lucky Mahloane shared a video of the models walking on the runway dripped in Skhanda World:

"Guys this @skhandaworld Spring / Summer Collection is insane!"

Mzansi shows love to Skhanda World fashion show

Fans were blown away by the fashion show, commending Skhanda World and Studio 88 for hosting a classy event and launching the vibrant collection:

Priddyzaddy said:

"#SKHANDAWORLDSS23 our models look good for Spring/ Summer 2023 Collection."

TakalaniNdou97 commented:

"I see a lot of celebs rocking the new Spring/ Summer 2023 Collection."

Lucky_Mahloane responded:

The @skhandaworld models of the Spring/ Summer 2023 Collection really gave a great show!"

K.O revealed that Skhanda World will be opening a store in Rosebank:

sahiphop247 said:

Toss rocked the new Skhanda World merchandise and felt like a million bucks!"

SeipatiManku posted:

"Minnie Dlamini, Nadia Nakai, Morda, TOSS, and MA-E slayed the runway!"

Lucky_Mahloane added:

Guys this @skhandaworld Spring/ Summer Collection is insane!"

