Brenda Mhlongo and her daughter, Snikiwe recently attended the L'Oréal Paris event and dropped jaws

The mother-daughter duo stole the show and had people seeing double because of their uncanny resemblance

The event was hosted to celebrate Thuso Mbedu as the new L'Oréal Paris Sub-Saharan ambassador and attendees were treated to goodies to take home

Former The River actress, Brenda Mhlongo and her influencer daughter, Snikiwe recently went out for the L'Oréal Paris event and served mother-daughter goals. The ladies looked stunning and resembled twins as they celebrated L'Oréal Paris' new Sub-Saharan ambassador, Thuso Mbedu.

Actress Brenda Mhlongo and her daughter Snikiwe slayed at the L'Oreal Paris event and celebrated Thuso Mbedu as the brand's ambassador. Images: brendamhlongo_official, snimhlongo

Snikiwe and Brenda stun L'Oréal Paris event

Snikiwe and Brenda often post pictures together and have followers commenting on their beauty and resemblance.

The ladies served looks at the L'Oréal Paris event and honored the "Parisian Chic Black Tie" theme in floor-length dresses and snatched make-up. The ladies shared pictures in their Instagram accounts along with a short "get ready with us" video.

The Mhlongo ladies received countless compliments, where one follower said, "She definitely gave birth to her twin."

L'Oreal Paris' new brand ambassador

Thuso Mbedu's rise to stardom has been glorious to witness and many South Africans have been rooting for her success.

The actress was named L'Oréal Paris' Sub-Saharan ambassador and came home to celebrate in style. Thuso took to her Instagram to show gratitude for such a special night.

"What do we call it when the dream you didn’t dare to dream becomes a reality?"

The event hosted other socialites, including singer Langa Mavuso and actress Natasha Thahane. Fatal Seduction star Kgomotso Christopher also made an appearance after recently bagging a SAFTA nomination.

L'Oréal event goodie bag reactions

In the days that followed, some attendees got to show off their goodie bags from the L'Oréal Paris event. Social media influencer Miss XO revealed some of the items to her followers and she was not impressed, neither were they.

kaylenciaga said:

"The goodie bag is a joke, let’s be honest."

Tunechiress tweeted:

"Lmfao ngathi the goodie bag was a last-minute thought."

noziphomash responded:

"For a brand like L'Oreal, that's very disappointing."

Thuso Mbedu is the talk of the town

