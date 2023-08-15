Alien Superstar hitmaker Beyoncé Knowles-Carter sent a shout-out to Lizzo

The Grammy award winner was embroiled in s*xual offending claims from her former employees

Fans are shocked as Beyoncé had initially elbowed Lizzo during a performance after the allegations surfaced

Beyoncé Knowles showed Lizzo some love during her performance amid the fat-shaming controversy. Images: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Parkwood, Steve Jennings/WireImage

Source: Getty Images

Uncategorised superstar Beyoncé Knowles Carter showed some love to a fave Lizzo amid a s*xual abuse-related trial and cancel culture.

Beyoncé gives a shout-out to Lizzo

The singer was performing at an Atlanta concert when she reinstated Lizzo's name during the Break My Soul remix.

Online tabloid Pop Base reshared a picture from a concertgoer who captured the moment:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

"Beyoncé shows love to Lizzo during her concert in Atlanta: 'I love you Lizzo!'"

Watch the video of the performance below:

Beyoncé elbows Lizzo during Break My Soul performance

The Juice hitmaker's name was skipped by Queen B at one of The Renaissance Tour shows after allegations from her former employees arose.

Beyoncé said Erykah Badu's name twice, elbowing the Grammy Award winner.

Lizzo hires celebrity lawyer

Lizzo sought the aid of top-advocate Marty Singer, a prominent lawyer who acquitted Chris Brown, Bill Cosby and Johnny Depp, among other famous figures who fought scandalous trials.

Her move only convinced social media that she was guilty of fat shaming, a toxic work environment and sexual harassment charges brought against her.

Social media reacts to Beyoncé's recent performance

Queen Bey tested some loyalties when she mentioned Lizzo's name:

@taayanthony sang a different tune:

"Beyonce can do no wrong in the public's eyes, sooo..."

@onikascumragg had some insight:

"Maybe Bey knows something we don't idk, coz she always got tea, she just chooses never to interact."

@orangemoonmagic judged her stans:

"Oh please? So because she’s siding with her rich friend over the dancers suing her they are automatically liars? Y’all are the worst."

@arianaunext said:

"She cleared up those rumours, she’s always gonna love her fellow Houston girlies."

@ReecesEra got spicy:

"This is why jay z cheated on her five times."

@RJLIv2 added:

"We stopped listening to her 10 years ago."

@HollaAtKrazy predicted:

"This is going to destroy the “supporting abusers” gender war discourse forever."

Cardi B throws her mic at a concertgoer

In another Briefly News report, the Bodak Yellow star faces an assault case when a woman claimed to be hit by her microphone after it ricocheted.

Cardi B had thrown the object into the crowd after a fan threw liquid at her after other fans had stopped cooling the rapper with water at her request.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News