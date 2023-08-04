American performer Lizzo has acquired the services of top celebrity lawyer, Marty Singer

He has represented high-profile and sensitive cases like Bill Cosby, Johnny Depp and Chris Brown

Lizzos move has compelled social media users to conclude that she might be guilty of her allegations

Lizzo has hired a top celebrity lawyer, Marty Singer for her harassment in the workplace lawsuit against her former dancers. Images: Paul Harris, Steve Jennings/WireImage

Grammy award winner Lizzo has upped her legal security and hired top lawyer Marty Singer amid her harassment claims.

Lizzo hires Marty Singer, who represented high-profile lawsuits

Lizzo's decision to hire Singer raised eyebrows as he has represented controversy-linked celebrities accused of indecent harassment charges.

An example of such a case is musician Chris Brown, who was accused of domestic violence. He also helped comedian Bill Cosby overturn his sentencing for s*xually violating women.

Social media suspicious of Lizzo's hiring of Marty Singer

Her move to approach Singer left a sour taste in some people's mouths:

@LisaStone142008 noticed:

"I understand lawyers have to take cases they don't have to do but this is a PATTERN. Johnny Depp, Chris Brown, Bill Cosby, Charlie Sheen, like HOW you have so many bad clients like that?"

@Coalitionz1 was done:

"LMAO BILL COSBY. She's definitely guilty."

@lunabognya promised:

"When this lawyer retires and writes a book, I will be reading."

@SpicyCammy noticed:

"For real he’s been with some of the wildest people… I bet Lizzo becomes the most frustrating client he’s had."

@Irunnia_ asked:

"So she went for the lawyer that only represents guilty people?"

Lizzo sued for harassment and a toxic workplace

Three of her former dancers who worked on Lizzo's Special Tour and performed in Lizzo's Big Grrrls group are suing her for weight shaming and coercing them to participate in indecent adult-themed activities.

She hit back at the allegations calling them 'sensationalised stories' on her social media account. Here is the post:

