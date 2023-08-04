Chris Brown and Ciara trended on social media for their collaboration for How We Roll

The pair teamed up for this epic collaboration, however, many online users criticised Ciara for collaborating with Chris Brown

Brown responded to the hate online and scoffed at the negative comments, saying he is still standing despite the hate

Chris Brown and Ciara shook things up online after they released the music video for their collaboration, How We Roll.

The two artists shook the internet with their collaboration, with many people calling Ciara out for teaming up with Chris Brown. Image: Prince Williams

Source: Getty Images

How We Roll music video trends online, music lovers everywhere gave it a thumbs up

Chris Brown shared a snippet from his music video with Ciara on Twitter under his handle @chrisbrown, and the visuals are fire.

This collaboration has been on everyone's radar, and now, years later, after releasing their very first collab, they have finally made it happen.

They released How We Roll on Friday, 4 August 2023.

Netizens are loving the new track, saying the visuals are clean

Adding their opinion on the song, Breezy fans had this to say:

@yellowpantherx said:

"Such a vibe Chris Breezy."

@AmbitiousChino said:

"Sound so good."

@mrsaishahbrown said:

"#HowWeRoll was so fun to watch and had so many great dance moments. Cici and Breezy brought back MUSIC and CHOREOGRAPHY which was missing for so long. I hope they do a live performance which would be epic!"

@Creat1ve said:

"The way R&B radio is about to eat this song up! I can already hear my Momma now, “What’s the name of that song with your girl?! Something ‘bout rolling, I like that!”

Chris Brown's past comes back to haunt him following release of his new single with Ciara

Chris Brown's previous domestic abuse charges came back to haunt him after announcing this collab.

He had gained a bad reputation of being a woman abuser after he abused his then girlfriend Rihanna.

Last year, he got dropped by the AMA's as he was to do a tribute performance for Michael Jackson.

On his Instagram page, Chris Brown reacted to the hate he received online and said:

“WEIRDOS: didn’t we cancel Chris Brown?' “Me: IM STILL ALIVE.”

Kelly Rowland comes to Chris Brown's defense, accepts his award on his behalf

In a previous report from Briefly News, Kelly Rowland got hated on after she accepted Chris' award at the American Music Awards in 2022.

The singer won an award for the Favourite Male Artist.

