Chris Brown has gone viral following the release of a video of him rehearsing for his Michael Jackson tribute at the American Music Awards

Breezy was supposed to pay tribute to the Thriller album's 40th anniversary this year, but that did not happen after his stage was cancelled

Online users believe that Chris' past legal infractions are what prevented the pop star from performing at the lavish event

Chris Brown was supposed to pay tribute to Michael Jackson at the American Music Awards in honour of the Thriller album's 40th anniversary this year.

Breezy was not present at the ceremony, which took place on Sunday, 20 November 2022, at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles.

According to @RNB_RADAR on Twitter, Chris was supposed to perform Michael Jackson hits at the ceremony, but the performance was cancelled. The reason for the decision by the event's organisers is still unknown.

Peeps speculated that the pop star's stage was axed because of his previous legal offenses. Chris made headlines in 2008 when he pleaded guilty to assaulting his ex-girlfriend Rihanna.

When the rehearsal clip circulated prior to the show going live on television, other netizens begged the AMAs to consider allowing him to perform. However, that did not happen as Chris was a no-show at the lush event.

People on the internet wrote:

@With_Love_A_ said:

"I will not be watching if he doesn’t do this tribute! We have not had one in a while and in my opinion @chrisbrown is the ONLY person that can do this! This is really sad! "

@jony_bongs shared:

"Because he's been charged 3 times for beating women?"

@billyjohnsonjr posted:

"What the hell? What happened? I need to know. Chris’ team should have waited to leak this footage while the show was airing, using the AMAs hashtag."

@Stephyknows replied:

"If all of us were judged on something we did when we were teenagers, there would be a lot of us in trouble. Move on and let the man live!"

@MelokuhleStokwe commented:

"Say what you want to say about @chrisbrown he is Talented. And for the @AMAs to do that is kinda wack for me. We needed this. I've always waited for this specific Tribute "

@dudeonthebay also said:

"Probably because a woman abuser was going to do a tribute for a child abuser. AMA finally woke up and said, Nah not cool."

@IvanIvez added:

"The industry will never forgive Chris for what he did to Rihanna 13 years ago. It’s so sad"

