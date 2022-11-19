The Real Housewives of Durban was made available for international audiences a few weeks ago

The cast is getting roasted weekly by the American audience as they get to see the different lifestyles compared to other franchises

Mansi has been lapping up the international comments about the local, and some are dropping spoilers

The Real Housewives of Durban aired internationally and is getting reviewed online. Image: @realhousewivesofdurban

Source: Instagram

The Real Housewives of Durban recently went international after Bravo attained the rights to air the show's first season.

American fans of the housewives franchise are only now catching up with the drama broadcasted in SA at the beginning of 2021.

The reviews from international viewers have been mixed, and South Africans have been entertained by their commentary of the show on social media, reported Zalebs.

Many local fans have defended the Durban franchise every time Americans tweeted negative comments about the cast. Like how they trolled the Durban ladies saying they don't bother to wear spanks.

Some Mzansi fans decided to spoil the first season and posted how the cast's storylines would play out. US watchers begged Mzansi fans to chill out and let them enjoy the show peacefully.

Read some comments from the trend below:

@Matt_Mokubung said:

"Love that Annie is getting international hate."

@Nano_Roots mentioned:

"No, it's actually embarrassing lento. I don't remember tweeting about Nene and American comes to comment "I'm so happy you're enjoying, wait until." Kahleni bo."

@kuhlobile_D commented:

"Comments by American's on the show are killing me. But I hate how some South Africans are there in their comments dropping spoilers. Let them watch in peace."

@saider_mx tweeted:

"The hate that Annie is getting internationally? It’s pleasing me."

@Sinesipo wrote:

"I can't wait for them to find out LaC is a former first lady. They gonna eat her up."

@RayDiva01 posted:

"So I hope Nonku doesn't bring up any baby daddy talk anymore cause Ayanda a real classy lady gave her daughter the audience she asked for."

@Nobody74496261 added:

"Ima need South Africans to chill tf out with the spoilers for #RHODurban."

@TQuintanilla said:

"Not sure what Nonku’s problem is. You slept with Ayanda’s husband when they were separated. Got pregnant, had a baby, and he went back to his wife. What did she do to you again Nonku? Please, enlighten us."

