Beyoncé wore a new stage gorgeous costume during her Renaissance World Tour concert in London

The Lemonade hitmaker sported a breathtaking red jumpsuit paired with a hat and red heels during one of her songs

The Beyhive loved Beyoncé new look, and they lauded her for trying out different outfits during the tour

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Beyoncé stunned the world when she debuted a new gorgeous outfit during her Renaissance World Tour concert in London.

Beyoncé fans love her red look for the Renaissance World Tour concert in London. Image: Kevin Mazur

Source: Getty Images

Throughout her performances in different countries and cities, the Single Ladies hitmaker rocked the same outfits, including the infamous silver costume. However, in London, Bey decided to wear a new red fit.

In shared by @BeyLegion on Twitter, Beyoncé sported a red jumpsuit, red heels, and a hat. The complete look gave off Michael Jackson vibes, and judging by the picture, the star felt confident while wearing it.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Beyonce's fans love the red outfit

It appears that the Beyhive had grown bored of the silver outfit she had worn in previous shows.

Bey's stans were impressed by the red jumpsuit and relieved that the Renaissance hitmaker's world tour outfits were finally what they anticipated the fashion icon to wear.

@cquiller1 said:

"I love this costume. I love red stage outfits. They pop so much."

@Velaptosuarus shared:

"Finally! I hated the silver one."

@wywyaya posted:

"This ate."

@brayonceee replied:

"The silver pants are gone. We won."

@mahreenah commented:

"Oh, this is everything."

Blue Ivy joins Beyoncé on stage

Beyoncé outfits aren't the only thing from her Renaissance World Tour causing a buzz on social media.

Twitter went wild when Bey brought out her daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, at her Paris concert. A video of the 11-year-old jamming with her mom's backup dancers on stage made the rounds online.

Of course, peeps weighed in on Blue Ivy's dance skills, as her mom is a world-renowned dancer and performer. Non-fans weren't impressed, saying she lacked stage presence, but the Beyhive came out gun blazing at the naysayers.

Nick Cannon claiming Bruno Mars has more hit songs than Beyoncé and Taylor Swift has fans fuming

In other stories, Briefly News reported that Nick Cannon started a huge online debate about Beyoncé and Taylor Swift's music and performing skills.

According to Revolt TV, the star claimed on his show The Daily Cannon that he would rather pay for a ticket to see Bruno Mars perform live than go to a Beyoncé or Taylor Swift concert.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News