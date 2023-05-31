Nick Cannon recently went viral after weighing in on Beyoncé and Taylor Swift's songs plus stage presence

The Daily Cannon star said Bruno Mars' music and performances are far better than Beyoncé and Taylor Swift's

Global netizens were outraged by Nick Cannon's claims, and they blasted him while providing "facts" about Beyoncé and Taylor Swift's records

Nick Cannon has been criticised for saying Bruno Mars has more fire tracks than Beyoncé and Taylor Swift.

Nick Cannon has started a huge online debate about Beyoncé and Taylor Swift's music and performing skills.

According to Revolt TV, the star claimed on his show The Daily Cannon that he would rather pay for a ticket to see Bruno Mars perform live than go to a Beyoncé or Taylor Swift concert.

If you didn't know, Bey and Taylor are currently on tour. Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour has been topping trends on Twitter. Taylor's cute interactions with fans during her shows have also made the rounds on social media.

Nick Cannon claims Bruno Mars has more hits than Beyoncé and Taylor Swift

The reason behind Nick's decision to see a Bruno concert over the two other talented ladies seems to be their music catalogue. He claimed Bruno has more smash hits than Bey and Taylor.

“I am a Beyoncé fan, but I still believe Bruno Mars actually has more hit records.”

Cannon also reflected on the three artists' performance skills and crowned Bruno Mars the best performer out of the three.

“Have you ever seen Bruno perform live? [It’s] fire, because he got his whole crew on stage with him and they be doing their little dances. It feels very Morris Day and The Time-ish.”

Beyoncé and Taylor Swift's fans drag Nick Cannon

@ThePopTingz reported Nick's claims on Twitter, and the Lemonade hitmaker and Taylor's fans schooled him about their faves' star quality.

@PINKBAWBlE said:

"Even if bruno mars had more hits, nobody can perform like Beyoncé."

@FROZEN_2DISNEY_ shared:

"When was the last time Bruno Mars had any solo hits? Beyoncé had two last year, and Taylor outsold them in a week."

@unstableswifite replied:

"Bruno Mars has like 4-5 hits. Beyoncé has endless hits."

@anxiouslyyours_ commented:

"So he has moved from giving unwanted babies to unwanted opinions."

@Rocksteady00 wrote:

"No, he doesn't. Nick should do his research before running his mouth. He should focus on his 12 kids."

