Emtee has responded to the claims suggesting that he hates A-Reece because of his success after leaving Ambitiouz Entertainment

A peep claimed that A-Reece is the only Mzansi rapper who lef a major label and became a major role player in the hip-hop scene

Hip-hop fans shared mixed reactions to the claims with some saying the Roll Up hitmaker is also doing well for himself after his exit from Ambitiouz

Emtee has taken to social media to react to the rumours suggesting he hates A-Reece because of his success. The rumour started when a tweep suggested that A-Reece is the only rapper who has become more powerful after leaving a major record label to do things on his own.

The peep, who is A-Reece's associate, tweeted recently that it's not easy being an independent artist but A-Reece is striving without any label backing him up.

"There’s no South African hip hop artist who left a label and came back 10x stronger. Some even ran back to the labels, y’all think this is easy huh. There’s ONLY one man ladies and gentlemen. The one," said the tweep, according to SAHipHopMag.

Emtee took to Twitter to respond the claims. He only had a one-word answer for the fan of the Zimbali hitmaker. The Roll Up rapper said:

Other tweeps joined the convo and shared their thoughts on the claims. Check out some of their comments below:

@lloydmahori said:

"Let's be honest. A-Reece is the only South African artist who did this. The dude is way stronger than he was at Ambitiouz. Way way stronger. Stop hating. Give the boy what's due to him."

@Mawi_Mtshi wrote:

"Who is hating cause Emtee is talking about him, nowhere did he say anything about Reece."

@slordze commented:

"Emtee did it."

@succesoII added:

"Respect to @emteerecords. You did it. Hustler Gang forever, on God."

