Beyoncé pulled out all the stops to ensure that her much-awaited ‘Renaissance World Tour’ lives up to expectations

The singer has been charting social media trends as fans applaud her for a showstopping concert

However, South Africans have been joking about how the Grammy Awards winner's entrance was similar to Pabi Cooper's entrance at the SunBet Arena a few months ago

Beyoncé is still the talk of the town after kicking off her ‘Renaissance World Tour’ with a showstopping performance.

The star and her team made sure everything is of international standards including changing the colour of her dress with a UV light live on stage.

Pabi Cooper trends after Beyoncé's grand entrance during the ‘Renaissance World Tour’

Social media users have been sharing thoughts on Beyoncé's show. Many have been praising the star for proving why she is regarded as the queen of music.

Meanwhile, South Africans have been comparing the star's entrance to amapiano star Pabi Cooper's show entrance at the SunBet Arena during her concert a few months ago.

To those who missed it, Pabi Cooper made headlines after her grand entrance at the show. According to The South African, the star pulled off the entrance at her one-woman show, Cooper FC Shutdown.

The 22-year-old star later took to her Twitter page and thanked her team for pulling off the grand entrance. She tweeted:

"Twitter VS real life Big s/o to everyone who pulled through ❤️ kale frostana jooo. Next year re betha stadium, roba kwatisa worse ."

Pabi Cooper and Beyoncé's fans share hilarious reactions to the comparison between the stars' show entrances

Peeps have been sharing reactions to the comparisons between Pabi and Beyoncé. Some hilariously noted that Pabi Cooper paved the way for Beyoncé.

@ThulitotheTop said:

"Run my girl Cooper her cheque and I’m being so serious rn @beyonce."

@Goth_Boy_C added:

"Y'all are aware that Pabi Cooper wasn't the first artist to do this right, she clearly got the idea from else too."

Beyoncé wows the world after transforming her dress with UV light during the 'Renaissance World Tour'

In more entertainment news, Briefly News also reported that Beyoncé is trending on social media after her much-awaited ‘Renaissance World Tour’ kicked off with stunning visuals.

The star proved once again why she is regarded as one of the best performers of all time when she hit the stage.

Beyoncé's concert lived up to social media users' expectations. The star kicked off the ‘Renaissance World Tour’ at the Friends Arena in Stockholm, Sweden on 10 May.

